St. Elmo Sees Changes Ahead

But will progress come at the cost of an ancient oak?

The Chattanooga City Council unanimously approved the rezoning of four tracts in downtown St. Elmo when they met last week, which should make way for a $21 million, mixed-use development in the heart of the small village.

The decision was met with some local residents expressing their concerns about traffic congestion and a 150-year-old oak tree which could be cut down in the process.

All of this comes on the heels of the Chattanooga Board of Zoning Appeals voting for a waiver for parking related to a 4-acre tract anchored by a proposed 32,000-square-foot Publix supermarket on the site of the former Mt. Vernon Restaurant on South Broad Street.

Jeffery Cross has been observing changes in the St. Elmo neighborhood for a quarter century. He moderates the online forum for the Community Association of Historic St. Elmo (CAHSE). Subscribe to the email list and you will soon realize why this community is so vibrant. Anything is open for discussion.

“One reason you might think about asking for other folks’ input is that I honestly don’t have a super strong opinion on the new proposed development,” says Cross. “I’ve been moderating this email list for almost 20 years, and part of why I’m good at it is I’m a perennial fence-straddler.”

But upon further discussion, Cross can’t help but have a vision for the neighborhood he has spent so much time in.

“To be sure, I’m in favor of the development overall if it’s done right,” says Cross. “The fact that it’s being proposed by a local business owner with existing ties and investment in the community could have a significant and positive impact on the outcome.”

Cross is referring to Claudia Pullen, who along with her veterinarian husband Billy, operate Veterinary Care and Specialty Group (VCSG) located on Tennessee Avenue.

“Claudia cares about the neighborhood,” says Paige Wichman, who has been with CAHSE for eight years. “But we are definitely going through some growing pains.”

She mentions the 2014 charette study, a $280,000 planning effort paid for by the Lyndhurst and Benwood foundations. The study secured a portion of the Riverwalk through the U.S. Pipe and Wheland Foundry site, with a planned Broad Street crossing near the site of the former Mt. Vernon restaurant.

Since then, Lyndhurst has focused heavily on working with partners on the aspects of the plan related to multi-modal connectivity and the public realm with a particular emphasis on bicycle and pedestrian pathways.

“This includes the further development of the Guild Trail, the implementation of the Virginia Avenue Greenway, the planning for the extension of the Riverwalk and placement of Bike Chattanooga to the Incline, enhancements to street crossings and pedestrian accessibility (such as the St. Elmo Avenue crossing at Ochs Highway),” says Lyndhurst associate director Macon Toledano.

“We also hope to improve signage and wayfinding, also developing a small city park in front of Sawasdee Restaurant to serve as a gateway to the Virginia Avenue Greenway.”

Wichman remembers the project five years ago. “It really came down to us and the needs of the neighborhood,” she says.

Chattanooga Neighborhood Enterprise expressed concern in 2014 with extending the Riverwalk to downtown St. Elmo with nothing for pedestrians and bikers at the end of the journey.

“St. Elmo has really never been a destination,” says Mojo Burrito’s Eve Williams. “You’ve got to give people a reason to show up.”

Williams opened her first Mojo Burrito restaurant in St. Elmo in 2002 “when the tumbleweeds blew through the neighborhood,” she laughs.

“I’m a realist,” says Williams. “The area needs more growth but I hope it is in good taste.”