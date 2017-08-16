State Of The Arts: So Much Music, So Little Time

Keeping up with the local music scene is a full-time job

Ah, the local music scene. Opinions will vary on its health and longevity and I understand why. It’s a matter of perspective and while there are enough variables at play to draft a pretty impressive thesis, it really comes down to one of two approaches. You can judge a scene by how far it has come, or how far you think it has to go.

In truth, a fair assessment of the state of things requires BOTH points of view. One necessarily informs the other. Unfortunately, and all too often, people tend to fall in one camp or the other, only considering half the question. So where are we, as a music scene? First, let’s look at how far we’ve come.

I came to Chattanooga in the early nineties, and at the time the music scene was…well, in as much as there was one, it was pretty tepid. There was a handful of venues that supported live music and of those, the bulk seemed very fond of cover bands. There’s nothing wrong with cover bands really, but it doesn’t make for a “scene.” There was a tenacious and devoted underground punk scene, but punk scenes are largely self-supporting and have a way of surviving in places where little else does.

A couple of bars were supporting local musicians; I still have an open air recording of the highly talented Dave Brown playing at the Brass Register. Then those venues closed their doors and for a long time there was nothing equivalent to take their place. Little homegrown venues would pop up (the Lizard Lounge and Something Different come to mind) and they were fiercely devoted to local music, but they also had very short shelf lives.

The Attic was one of the few venues from that era that was downtown, did good business, and hired locals to play, but it was an exception, not the rule.

Contrast that to now, when there are more venues hiring local musicians than at any time in the last twenty-five years and you have to acknowledge, things have gotten better, exponentially better. There are the tried and true venues like JJ’s Bohemia, The Office and Ziggy’s. There are new venues like the absolutely phenomenal Revelry Room, The Feed, and Camphouse. Even Brewhaus has their Danimal Pinson night.

Finally, old school venues that were once known for their music, then got out of the business, are getting back in to it again. Mayo’s is a prime example. Dumpy’s up on the Ocoee has stepped up its music game most impressively in the last year.

My point is that there are plenty of places to play and more are on the way. More venues on the way is, on the face of it, a good thing.

It’s a tricky business, though, discerning where the equilibrium is between the number of venues and audiences who are willing to come out on a regular basis. Growth is good, but too much too fast inevitable leads to a crash that can damage the scene for a while.

As far as talent goes, this community is bursting at the seams with talent from all walks of life representing all genres of music. I’ve been writing about it for years now and I am still surprised by the endless stream of artists and bands that seem to come out of the woodwork with music that ought to be making them famous.

There is no shortage of talent, and the innovation and creativity from some of these kids is simply amazing. If I started naming names the rest of this piece would be nothing but a who’s who in Chattanooga music so I’ll just say that this next generation of performers aren’t relegating themselves to three chords and the truth, they’re crafting entire stage shows, creating experiences.