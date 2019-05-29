Stronger Than Steel And Concrete

Chattanooga continues to build upon a legacy of veteran support

The Veterans Memorial Bridge was built in 1984. It spans four hundred and twenty feet and is one of thirteen like-named bridges around the country. It was built to honor veterans as well as display Chattanooga’s patriotic pride for all who have served in uniform.

For a city built upon historic sacred ground, this steel and concrete girder bridge that links downtown to Northshore could arguably be the most utilized monument in the area.

But this bridge also represents the backbone of Chattanooga’s strong dedication to its veterans—a dedication that is boldly embraced by the citizens of Chattanooga, both veteran and civilian alike.

For a veteran finding themselves starting a new life out of uniform, the Scenic City may be one of the best places to establish a solid foothold for the next step in civilian life.

Recreation for body, mind, and spirit

Elaine Gossett is Chattanooga’s Therapeutic Recreation Division program coordinator with her mighty assistant Michelle Brickey. Elaine has been facilitating veteran kayaking services since 2014 and has seen more than 600 veterans since its activation.

“We built Team River Runner with support from the city and sponsorship from Tennessee Valley Canoe Club. They’ve been a big help for TRR,” Elaine said.

TRR treats veterans of all ages to introductory river kayaking as well as adaptive kayaking for wounded veterans. The program features progressive learning experiences towards white water excursions to some of the most gorgeous locations in the area. No matter the skill level, TRR will have you a near expert by the end of the summer.

“We saw a trending demand because of the number of wounded vets coming to the city and we believed that rec therapy could offer treatment options for those returning to the area, especially the younger generation of vets,” Elaine said.

TRR is free for veterans and not only offers a physical outlet but many opportunities to connect with other area vets.

“Having services for vets in the area is to bridge the gap for other rec therapy services. TRR is just another way to reach out to veterans who may not know of all other treatment options available to them,” Michelle said.

These other options have grown exponentially since I moved to Chattanooga. If kayaking doesn’t float the boat there are adaptive tai chi fitness classes for veterans, monthly hiking trips, and adaptive climbing clinics that can be found with Chattanooga Therapeutic Recreation Department.

The Vet Center: The ultimate veteran outfitter

Michelle mentioned “bridging the gap”. Ask any vet who has attended any confidence course and you’ll be graced with tales of bridging gaps with nothing but a dirty boot sock and an empty Rip-It can.

For retired Army veteran Kevin J. Baker, the need to adapt in order to face civilian life became a life-changing experience.

“I came to Chattanooga assigned to the active guard reserve in 2003 and I met my wife here, so I decided to stay,” he explained. “When I was retiring, I spent a year searching on USA Jobs.com. Then I spent four months as a civilian going back and forth with the local career center trying to translate my ‘job ready’ resume into something employers could understand. It was frustrating and I was determined to ensure that what I went through never happens to another veteran in Chattanooga.”

Kevin’s wish came true. He currently serves as veteran outreach program specialist at the Chattanooga Vet Center. From here Kevin builds bridges that connect some two million veterans across twenty-eight counties to resources and services provided by the VA and local volunteer agencies. Even though he has an impressive area of operation he still manages to counsel individuals at various stages of the transition process.