Stronger Than Steel And Concrete

Chattanooga continues to build upon a legacy of veteran support
The Veterans Memorial Bridge was built in 1984. It spans four hundred and twenty feet and is one of thirteen like-named bridges around the country. It was built to honor veterans as well as display Chattanooga’s patriotic pride for all who have served in uniform.
For a city built upon historic sacred ground, this steel and concrete girder bridge that links downtown to Northshore could arguably be the most utilized monument in the area.
But this bridge also represents the backbone of Chattanooga’s strong dedication to its veterans—a dedication that is boldly embraced by the citizens of Chattanooga, both veteran and civilian alike.
For a veteran finding themselves starting a new life out of uniform, the Scenic City may be one of the best places to establish a solid foothold for the next step in civilian life.
Recreation for body, mind, and spirit
Elaine Gossett is Chattanooga’s Therapeutic Recreation Division program coordinator with her mighty assistant Michelle Brickey. Elaine has been facilitating veteran kayaking services since 2014 and has seen more than 600 veterans since its activation.
“We built Team River Runner with support from the city and sponsorship from Tennessee Valley Canoe Club. They’ve been a big help for TRR,” Elaine said.
TRR treats veterans of all ages to introductory river kayaking as well as adaptive kayaking for wounded veterans. The program features progressive learning experiences towards white water excursions to some of the most gorgeous locations in the area. No matter the skill level, TRR will have you a near expert by the end of the summer.
“We saw a trending demand because of the number of wounded vets coming to the city and we believed that rec therapy could offer treatment options for those returning to the area, especially the younger generation of vets,” Elaine said.
TRR is free for veterans and not only offers a physical outlet but many opportunities to connect with other area vets.
“Having services for vets in the area is to bridge the gap for other rec therapy services. TRR is just another way to reach out to veterans who may not know of all other treatment options available to them,” Michelle said.
These other options have grown exponentially since I moved to Chattanooga. If kayaking doesn’t float the boat there are adaptive tai chi fitness classes for veterans, monthly hiking trips, and adaptive climbing clinics that can be found with Chattanooga Therapeutic Recreation Department.
The Vet Center: The ultimate veteran outfitter
Michelle mentioned “bridging the gap”. Ask any vet who has attended any confidence course and you’ll be graced with tales of bridging gaps with nothing but a dirty boot sock and an empty Rip-It can.
For retired Army veteran Kevin J. Baker, the need to adapt in order to face civilian life became a life-changing experience.
“I came to Chattanooga assigned to the active guard reserve in 2003 and I met my wife here, so I decided to stay,” he explained. “When I was retiring, I spent a year searching on USA Jobs.com. Then I spent four months as a civilian going back and forth with the local career center trying to translate my ‘job ready’ resume into something employers could understand. It was frustrating and I was determined to ensure that what I went through never happens to another veteran in Chattanooga.”
Kevin’s wish came true. He currently serves as veteran outreach program specialist at the Chattanooga Vet Center. From here Kevin builds bridges that connect some two million veterans across twenty-eight counties to resources and services provided by the VA and local volunteer agencies. Even though he has an impressive area of operation he still manages to counsel individuals at various stages of the transition process.
“There is a stigma that many vets experience getting out. Some of their experiences are so intense that they won’t look at you in the face. But we are here to uplift and support, never to judge,” he said.
Kevin radiates a cool conviction that is trademark of senior NCOs. There is a passion about his work that lights him up; Kevin is a man on a mission and that mission is taking care of veterans of all generations.
“The military teaches you from day one that only you are responsible for your career, what you get out of military service, and your own conduct,” he said. “That doesn’t really change, not really. We just provide a good reminder for veterans of that mission. We get them started in the right direction and when that vet has become stable, they usually come back around to volunteer as a way to pay it forward.”
Kevin is not wrong. Many other vets find their way back to the Vet Center or outpatient clinic to offer their time and services without compensation. Not only does the center offer group therapy sessions, relationship and career counseling free of charge to veterans, it also connects local nonprofit agencies with vets interested in getting involved with meaningful activities in the area, from faith-based healing groups like Reboot Recovery to musical oriented Operation: Song, which will be holding a veterans concert June 4th at Songbirds.
Consider the local Vet Center as the ultimate veteran outfitter and information hub when it comes to bridging gaps and crossing obstacles. The professional staff are on point and ready to help with an extensive network of volunteers, programs, and resources.
Educational resources abound
Veterans seeking to further their education at local colleges may have an advantage over their non-vet counterparts. Benefits like the Post-9/11 G.I Bill are essential for veterans looking at enriching their lives towards gainful employment. But sometimes accessing those benefits can be daunting and not exactly clear cut.
Thankfully Chattanooga State and UTC offer veterans’ services departments to guide all veterans through the paperwork and red tape associated with just about any government-run program. I do speak from personal experience because without this support I possibly wouldn’t be writing this article or proudly call myself a Chatt State Alumnus.
Chattanooga State’s Veteran’s Services started out as a tiny shared space within the Student Life office but has since grown into its very own study lounge and resource center. Here campus military vets can group up to study, connect, or hang out to vent about the college life.
These offices are where the veteran student will have direct support to access all benefits regarding their education. Whether it’s setting up payment options for the Post-9/11 G.I. Bill or filling out FAFSA forms, this is a vital resource that can ensure success for any veteran.
A city’s mission, a mayor’s promise, and a passionate team
I’m going speak some praises for the city mayor and his staff. Tackling the prospect of housing homeless veterans in the area is a challenging yet noble goal. Many vets slip through the cracks and end up living on the streets and in camps for various reasons. It’s a challenge that many urban and rural areas are trying to deal with. There hasn’t been a one-size-fits-all solution, but for Chattanooga there exists a solid infrastructure to create one.
“If you’ve fought for this country you shouldn’t have to fight to have a roof over your head,” Mayor Burke said.
It’s with that notion that Mayor Burke and staff set to the daunting task of instituting programs with a laser focus to get a roof over every veteran. Though it has had its share of setbacks and hurdles the ultimate goal has seen notable successes; but really this only is the beginning.
Under Mayor Burke’s leadership the city administration developed an infrastructure to get homeless veterans housed with the utilization of Veteran Affairs Supportive Housing vouchers and a network of property owners. According to the Veteran Affairs and Department of Housing and Urban Development, Chattanooga has installed a system to ensure veterans can be permanently housed as quickly as possible.
Homeless Program coordinator Sam Wolfe has made it his goal to ensure Mayor Burke’s initiative continues to improve its efficiency and effectiveness well into the future.
“There was a time when it took almost one hundred and twenty days to get a veteran off the streets and into a place but now, we can do it just under ninety, and pretty soon this will improve to around thirty,” Sam said.
Even though Mayor Burke and crew received an honorable citation for the strides the city has made thus far, the administration isn’t resting on its laurels by any means. The mayor says he is looking to hire more case workers to full-time positions in order to extend support well beyond the focus of housing veterans.
“This work will be ongoing and I’m confident Chattanooga will continue to support these services,” Burke said.
Veterans have a special place in Chattanooga’s heart and although we may get divided about our monuments or political beliefs the truth is that this city hasn’t forgotten and still honors those who’ve served with a stalwart dedication that remains stronger than anything made of steel and concrete.