Summer Reading Set In And About Chattanooga

From local history to supernatural battles: eight books you should read this summer

It’s almost summer, and that means the days pass lazier than the Tennessee River flowing by Chattanooga’s aquarium. School’s out. The days’ hours grow long.

And whether or not you can escape on a vacation to the mountains or the beach, there’s no better time to experiment, try new things, broaden your horizons. It’s time for one of this season’s sweetest traditions: cracking a book and getting lost in story and idea.

What’s better than lingering at a Chattanooga coffee shop, or grabbing a hammock, a bottle of sweet tea, and hanging off the edge of the world soaking in the sun and some text? Locking yourself in your living room away from all the heat is great too. To that end, we’ve compiled a list of books about Chattanooga, titles that explore the city in new ways, that show the deep and dynamic place we call home.

Some of these books are fiction, but more of them are nonfiction, and they tell the true stories that made Chattanooga what it is today, of soldiers, businessmen and Cherokee. Altogether, they paint a picture of this city that’s vaster and more nuanced than what a Wikipedia article could tell.

To help me compile this list beyond my own experience, I reached out to several of Chattanooga’s book experts—the good people at the Southern Lit Alliance, McKay’s and the Chattanooga Public Library—to find the books on Chattanooga that are worth reading.

They did not disappoint.

There were more titles than space to examine them all, but the resulting list aims to show the diversity of subjects when it comes to exploring Chattanooga through the pages of a book. And because we’re not rating titles here, we’ve arranged them in alphabetical order by the authors’ last names.

Old Money, New South: the Spirit of Chattanooga

By Dean W. Arnold

To understand Chattanooga, Dean Arnold writes in his 2006 book Old Money, New South, you must understand the family dynasties that made it what it is today.

Arnold brings a first-person, exploratory journalism style to the subject. “Since I had resolved to discern the spirit of Chattanooga, I determined to interview as many of the leading families as possible,” writes Arnold.

It’s a book that takes readers on a climb up some of the city’s most prominent skyscrapers, and explores the families and the fortunes behind SunTrust Bank and Coca-Cola Bottling, for example.

It’s the Chattanooga aristocracy, Arnold says, that helped bring about the oft-told Chattanooga renaissance, including the Aquarium. Lee Jackson, who sits on the board of the Southern Lit Alliance, wrote, “Dean Arnold’s book really helped me understand Chattanooga when I first moved here in 2008.” He’s not the only one who said Arnold’s book is invaluable for learning how Chattanooga works.

Stealing the General: The Great Locomotive Chase and the First Medal of Honor

By Russell S. Bonds

It’s difficult not to see Chattanooga’s history without looking at the Civil War. And one of the most compelling stories to come out of the conflict was The Great Locomotive Chase, that story of a band of union soldiers and civilians who traveled behind enemy lines and stole a steam engine with the intent to whip the iron horse straight into Chatt-town, leaving a trail of cut telegraph wires, blown up bridges and destroyed train tracks in their wake.

There’s plenty of pop-culture knowledge of the raid. Both Disney and silent film icon Buster Keaton made movies of the story. But according to Russell Bonds, the author of Stealing the General, fewer books have examined the primary documents and wove together a definitive account of what actually occurred.