Swiping Singles, Millennial Style

A millennial’s viewpoint on “app dating” in the Scenic City

Many singles are well aware of the difficulties of dating. Quite frankly, it’s just really hard to find the right person relying on chance. Do you stumble upon them at a mall? No, this isn’t 1980. Maybe you randomly run into Mr. or Ms. Right while grocery shopping? That’s a great story, and I, and many others would more than want that, but not everyone is so lucky.

With these difficulties surrounding dating something new has grown and blossomed: dating apps, specifically the swipe left and right apps like Bumble, Tinder, Grindr, and many others. These dating apps allow you to view pictures and profiles, and then swipe left or right to show your interest in hopes of potentially matching.

With dating options so limited beyond your work environment, school, social circles, or the previously mentioned random chance, it makes logical sense to pursue an outlet where you can meet others who want similar things and have similar interests.

Many of the men and women I chatted with about these apps had comparable experiences. “It’s just way easier to connect with people, and find people looking for the same thing,” said one 25-year-old Chattanooga woman. She continued to say that she has had successful matches on Bumble, Tinder, and Coffee Meets Bagel, but that the same annoying one-word messages, and the occasional “ghosting” (aka never responding again after a few back and forth messages) were two of her biggest app dating pet peeves.

One trend was obvious during my conversations with app dating users, the convenience. With everything being connected to our phones and almost always having our devices on us, it makes sense that the popularity of app dating has spread and gained many new members over the last few years.

As most Pulse readers know, Chattanooga has a whole lot to offer: music, arts, food, great bars, and much more, making for a great dating city. Tennessee isn’t known for being the best state for singles, but I believe our Scenic City is a bit different.

The city has a vibrancy, acceptance, and with it’s expanding art and restaurant scene, a million and one options for a night out.

From personal experience, I’ve come to realize there are quite a lot of married people in their 20’s in town. With a higher amount of married young adults, the ability to successfully find compatible matches gets even harder. So where do you go? You can keep complaining to your friends and bugging them about setting you up, or you can download one of the many dating apps and giving it a try.

I had no idea what to expect when I joined, but what I found was that a lot of people felt and had the same problems I had. It’s hard to find the right people who want the same things you do. That’s where the biggest advantage of using a dating app comes into play; it puts together groups of people who all want something similar, a potential relationship.

Let’s take a look a few aspects of app dating:

Profiles

When it comes to app dating you have one initial chance to show people who you are and what you’re all about in your bio and through your photos. Bios are tricky for both men and women, but try keeping it short, sweet, and honest.

After compiling my interviews and research from active members, here were some of the consensus tips.

Tips for women: Do not start your photos with a filtered image, specifically a picture with an animal filter. It’s never bad to see you have a cute or fun personality through your pictures, but starting with a filtered image and having more than one is a surefire way to make me, and many others swipe left. We all know you aren’t really a puppy.