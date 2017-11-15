Thanksgiving Memories, Tips & Tricks

Chatting with Chattanooga's own celebrity chef Charlie Loomis

It’s a busy Saturday afternoon on the Southside at Feed Co. Table & Tavern. Executive Chef Charlie Loomis moves through the kitchen like a maestro, overseeing the cooks with a keen attention to detail, a soft smile stretching across his face.

The clattering of pots and pans, the scattered conversations between the cooks and the servers, the background hum of happy diners all create a symphony of culinary bliss.

He is exactly where he loves to be.

And probably the only thing that Loomis loves more than cooking is talking about cooking.

Taking a break, we sat down in a back room where college football fans were gathering to watch their beloved team play on a wall of a large-screen televisions. But today, the conversation wasn’t about Feed Co. or football. It’s about the most culinary-oriented of all holidays: Thanksgiving. It’s the most American of all holidays, where past and present live together.

“Growing up, Thanksgiving was hands-down one of my favorite holidays,” Loomis says, his ever present smile growing wider. “Everyone in my family has always been real competitive as far as cooking goes. We had my aunt against my other aunts’ stuffing, for example. It would be the turn of one aunt to make the stuffing and then another aunt would turn up with her cornbread dressing. It was always a contest to see who was doing better, who had their game on.”

That familial competition is part of what drives Loomis to this day. This competitive experience held him in good on his turn on the Food Network’s “Cooks vs Cons” show in 2016, as he prevailed and took home the $10,000 grand prize for best professional chef.

“Cooking has always been an emotional thing for me,” he explains. “If I can nail it and bring myself back to a special time, it’s a win for me.”

Thanksgiving itself has always been as much about memory as it has been about food. Childhood memories of holiday feasts have long played in a part in how we all prepare for Thanksgiving today. Loomis likes to draw a lot of his holiday cooking inspiration from his childhood.

“Thanksgiving has been about 50-50 for me,” he says. “It’s either I’m going out to do something completely different or I want to mimic something I remember. One Loomis family tradition is my mom’s sour cream potatoes. She uses buttermilk, sour cream, and lots of butter. She’ll boil the potatoes off and whip them, put them in a pan and cool them for a day, then bake them off. They don’t have that nasty texture of a re-heated potato and it’s just unbelievable. Me and my brother would fight over the leftovers.”

Just don’t expect to this on the Feed Co. menu anytime soon, as Loomis admits that’s he’s never been able to duplicate his mother’s recipe.

“I can’t do it the way she does,” he says wistfully. “She’ll show me how to do it, but she doesn’t use a recipe…she just throws things in there. It just drives me crazy because I can’t mimic it.”For many, if not most, people, Thanksgiving is all about the turkey. And even though Loomis is a big fan of dark meat, he surprisingly turns out to not be as much about turkey as he is about everything else on the table.

“I’ve never been that big of a meat eater,” Loomis explains. “I enjoy it, but I always treat it more as a condiment. I really like all the different things on the plate and how they play together. Having that many different things, picking and choosing, playing with a little bit of cranberry sauce with the gravy and the turkey, that’s what makes it fun.”