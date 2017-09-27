The Craft Of Wearable Art

Some of the best art made in Chattanooga is that which you can wear

The routes to crafty art are diverse. Some people apprentice with masters; others follow their hearts through a labyrinth of experimentation; still others acquire formal training and credentials. Julie Whitehead, BFA, studied fiber arts at Savannah College of Art and Design and worked with Shaw Industries in Dalton before turning to independent dye works.

“I didn’t expect to go into tie dye,” Julie says. “I wanted to do fine arts. At first, I painted scarves, but one time a lady asked me to create a duvet cover for her daughter. I enjoyed that project. And, there was no tie dyer in Chattanooga so I started doing that, adding my own style.”

At JBD Dye Worx, Julie creates all kinds of tie dyed clothing, from sundresses to sarongs. Her watercolor technique results in a style that is both delicate and bright. In comparison, a lot of other tie dye seems harsh or muddy. Julie doesn’t mind sharing some of the secrets of her clear colors.

“When people get brown tie dye, they’re forgetting the color wheel,” she says. “You think red/orange/yellow/green/blue/indigo/violet and you use colors next to each other that are near each other on the color wheel.”

Even with non-primary colors, Julie advises, keep the color wheel in mind when dying.“I’d put a red-brown by an orange-brown, but never next to a green,” she says. “They wouldn’t play nicely.”Like many artists, Julie has another job on the side. And she’s always hustling. Her followers can find her at the Chattanooga Market regularly this year.

She makes her customers’ favorites in large lots—dozens upon dozens of socks or kerchiefs. But for a large project, such as an art installation, she’ll take a commission. Making a work for a specific customer, the conversation starts with color.

“I’d ask about their favorite color, and to see some examples,” she says. Then, she’d get out her bags of swatches. Each color Julie creates has a specific formula of ingredients, and to keep an accurate record, she saves a dyed fabric sample with each ingredient list.

Next comes a discussion of pattern and fabric.

“Different fabrics allow for different techniques,” she explains. “I have to get the fabric and test colors on it, too—they come out differently on different fibers. Then I get the customer’s approval.”

Coloring is a messy process. While home tie-dyers may dip their fabric, Julie typically stretches it on a frame or on metal racks. For a large or individualized project, she may create a new frame to specific dimensions. A fairly small tapestry—she indicates her work table for scale—may take two hours to color and need six to eight hours to sit. The actual dying is the fast part, the culmination of the meticulous work of color design, selection and testing.

“It takes five hours to prepare a dye run of 40 to 50 items,” Julie says.While tie dying is a skillset anybody can learn, Julie says, it’s her perceptive eye for color that turns her work into art.

“I have a very unique outlook on color,” she says. “That’s why I got hired by the carpet company, for instance. Anybody can learn the steps to tie dye, but it takes that unique vision to make it different.”

It seems like half of Chattanooga owns something colored by Julie, and if you aren’t wearing her colors, you’ve probably seen them around. She also engages in collaborative projects, such as an installation at the public library, working with textile artist Hollie Berry Elizondo. Julie also takes on apprentices. All in all, she says, Chattanooga artists support each other, calling on one another for help when they need to draw on a different skillset.