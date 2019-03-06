The (Dance) Beat Of Our Lives

× Expand The EDM scene here in Chattanooga is poised to thrive Chattanooga’s booming local music scene consistently draws positive national attention and acclaim. Some of the more dominating genres that come with a widespread following include bluegrass, country, various versions of rock, hip-hop, spoken word poetry, and a wide variety of other sounds. And while all of these genres would be considered the most popular by local artists and nightlife enthusiasts, one particular genre has been flying under the radar while increasing in popularity locally. Outside of the spotlight and intermixed with the community is the local electronic dance music scene. While it falls short of being considered a booming entity, it unquestionably is becoming relevant. It has been snowballing over the last few years, and it seems to be sluggishly gaining some mass. The main question that looms about the slow-rising local EDM scene is whether is it going to stay on its journey and grow, or whether it will hit a wall and disintegrate into nothing. EDM, unfortunately, has an inaccurate public stigma that often plagues its existence. People who are not actively involved in the scene tend to misconstrue the dance music culture in general. Speaking about the scene to people who truly have no idea what the culture is about is like talking to a wall, because they already have it in their minds that EDM is about bizarre clothing and behavior and rampant drug use. Arguably, those things are a part of it, but they are just a small percentage of what the rave culture represents; the other roughly ninety-five percent of it gets overlooked because of the preconceived notions that surround it. In any genre with a live music or nightlife aspect, there are going to be people using mind-altering substances. Not to insinuate that everybody that goes to live music events drinks alcohol or does drugs, but some people definitely do. It is the same for rave culture. For the unaware, many ever-growing and evolving subgenres fall under the EDM category. The majority of local people seem to think EDM is either dubstep, house music, or techno music. Those things do help make up EDM; however, it also can be thought-provoking, low-tempo music, tribal music that will get in a person’s bones and help them to get lost in dance, trance ballads with powerful lyrics that have the power to drop a person to their knees, and roughly twenty other styles of “dance music”. EDM is music that will make people dance, but it is also music that will make people think. It is music that is helping to power the conscious advancement of movement that is upon us in space and time. It is music that inspires people. It lights fires in souls. It helps people break through emotional and mental stress. It is music that most of the world is collectively listening to; however, it also has another mighty aspect that goes beyond the music—an unmatched radiant culture like none other. When the rave culture first started, it began because people knew that there was an answer to the overtaking mundane existence that was plaguing the world. Dancing machines began to unite and operate on an unwavering standpoint of peace, love, unity, respect, freedom, individuality, acceptance, positivity, connection, friendship, love, dancing, music, being better people and treating others better. It was not like a commune or anything like that; it was a gathering place that held no bounds. No roof could contain it; there was no sky that was big enough to outreach its span. Gatherings started very small, but the movement spread globally pretty quickly. The scene started out in places like underground warehouses and has grown into a festival season that spans the majority of the calendar year.

Frequent global events are rapidly gaining popularity, while further touching lives and expanding EDM’s reach to blanket the world. Now there are events such as Tomorrowland in Belgium, which hosts 400,000 attendees each weekend that it operates. Millions of listeners in nearly every country around the globe tune in to Tomorrowland’s live media and radio coverage. Relativity locally speaking, Bonnaroo has recently tapped into the dance music culture over the last couple of years. It looked like the Bonnaroo run was about to come to a screeching halt before it decided to add an EDM lineup to the mix and dedicate a stage to the dance party people in 2017. Once the success of the decision opened their eyes, the next year was followed by another EDM dominating presence at Bonnaroo. People can go to it and not rave at all if that is what they choose to do. Bonnarave is big enough for people that are not into it, yet those who want to experience dance music culture in full stride can get their fill at the event. This year should not be missed by any dance party enthusiast. The line-up is next level and Odesza in going to blow some minds and drop jaws. Theirs is beautiful, moving music that will open the hearts of everyone who encounters it. As far as the actual local Chattanooga scene is concerned, some top producers come through town, normally on a weekday between major cities. Some enthusiasts often endure empty dance floors in hopes that one day, people will decide to come out to see what it is all about. There are times when the people do show up and pack a dance floor and dance the night away; it is just not as frequent as one would like to think. This year at MainX24, we kind of stumbled on the fact that at a certain point and time it becomes different dance parties and turns into mini raves that bounce from place to place. A trippy art show with some excellent music and good vibes early in the night at the Granfalloon turned into dancing the night away until the sun came up at a dance studio on the south side. It was hoped that the scene was rising, but it went away as abruptly as it arrived. That needs to be a monthly thing. It was people from all walks of life just dancing and having fun. Kudos to the minds behind the event. Awesome job, guys! We’re definitely looking forward to next year. A strong catalyst for the local dance music community is The Sculpture Fields at Montague Park. The glorious and progressive art grounds are constantly doing cultural events to help strengthen the community in numerous ways. It does a wonderful job of blending humans from different backgrounds in an attempt to open minds. At the Sculptures in the Sky event last November, they had a DJ playing dance music through the loudspeakers throughout the duration of the event, while simultaneously having a silent disco company playing three different types of dance music through their headphones that users could toggle between. It gave the opportunity for people who might not typically listen to the music a chance to understand the fact that dance music is multifaceted, and will make people of all ages tap into the tiny dancer that has been trapped inside of them and has been dying to break out. We look forward to continued events from the Sculpture Fields. If anyone can turn the scene around in Chattanooga, it is them. Another force that deserves recognition as fierce representatives of the Chattanooga dance music culture is Stratton Tingle and company with their organization Flavorless. Amongst other things, Flavorless hosts monthly dance parties in a warehouse space that holds true to dance music tradition. Also coinciding with original format, Flavorless aims to go against the grain and play music that is not necessarily popular, but is incredible.