The Day That Will Forever Live In Infamy

75 years later, local Pearl Harbor survivor George Allen looks back on the day that changed the world...and forever changed his life

The sun shone in a clear, blue sky overlooking Pearl Harbor. The day was quiet with many soldiers on leave. Battleships were lined up in a tight, neat row in the shallow waters awaiting the return of their full crews. After cleaning up in the kitchen, PFC George Allen, along with another soldier, was assigned to KP duty.

“Allen!” the head cook barked. “There’s a 100-lb bag of potatoes out there, and I need that in about an hour!” They looked for the usual three-foot stools “because you can’t stand up to peel all those damned things” but were only able to find “these little one-foot deals, so we were close to the ground,” Allen remembers.

As they peeled potatoes and looked upon Pearl Harbor, a V-formation of birds flew overhead and Allen remarked that it reminded him of the geese formations back in Maine, his home. They talked about the birds for a bit and continued to peel potatoes. Within seconds, a Japanese Zero fighter plane banked into view and shot a hole just above their heads through the building. “We were lucky we had only the short stools that morning,” Allen laughs now.

Born in 1922 in Portland, Maine, Allen was one of six children. For a short time, Robert Allen, George’s father, graced the stage as a backup singer for Al Jolson, but Robert ended up trading in the microphone for a more stable career as a baker at the urging of his wife. Since women were only allowed in the workforce in such capacities deemed fit such as a nurse or seamstress, Margaret, of French-Canadian descent, worked as a housewife.

Of the six children, two did not survive—one died at birth and another died at age 13 of appendicitis. However, the other four children grew into adulthood with Allen enlisting in the military at age 18 in Lowell, Mass. on October 21, 1940. On that same day, he reported for duty at Fort Devens, Mass. where he began training to be a Machine Gunner.

In April of 1941, Allen was shipped to the Brooklyn Naval Yard in New York City where he awaited departure for the Philippines—the agreed upon destination of his Foreign Service assignment. The Navy did not have any spare troop ships to transport Allen and the rest of the 24th Infantry Division, which later formed the 25th, so they traveled aboard a passenger vessel, which, at departure from San Francisco, Allen learned was heading to Oahu.

On August 13, 1941, he landed on Hawaii where he was stationed at Schofield Barracks for training. The troops were immediately placed on maneuvers and continued to train for several weeks, coming off maneuvers only ten days before Pearl Harbor was hit. Allen was chosen for KP duty and started his day at 0400 hours on December 7, 1941.

The Japanese Zero circled around and came back for another pass, only this time, the pilot had the canopy open with his arm propped on the side of the cockpit gesturing at Allen and the other soldier, “We don’t know whether he was saying ‘I missed ya’ or ‘I’ll get ya next time’.”

With the soldiers coming off maneuvers, many took leave, which required all weaponry to be locked safely within the armory. Allen and the other soldier darted into the barracks where others were yelling and screaming for their rifles. “There was no time to be afraid,” Allen explains. “Everything happened so quickly.”

The attack lasted approximately one hour and eight minutes and, from the start, it took an hour to receive orders to open the armory. In the meantime, thunderous explosions from the bombs and torpedoes striking the Naval fleet in the harbor caused the ground to shake, Allen recalls.