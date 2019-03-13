The Flavor Of Local Libations

Chattanooga's signature cocktails are so good you won’t be embarrassed to drink them in front of people

Over many years and beers my favored drink selections have devolved into the most rudimentary of tastes. Whiskey neat chased with antifreeze and PBR with any sunset will often do me just fine.

But sometimes us burly knuckle-draggers should to mix it up. Sometimes the inner Hemmingway needs to let loose and sample concoctions of signature varieties and not be resigned to the stale burn of the same old libations.

Questing to discover the best signature drinks in the city can be daunting if you’re starting tabula rasa. Venturing away from your usual dive on a weekend can be a bone-chilling prospect, especially if you already have a special dent for your toochis at a favorite establishment.

But have no fear, mighty consumers of spirits and adult beverages! I offer this guide to get you started on your drinking revelries the right way.

Whether you are just passing through town or an entrenched local, these signature cocktails are some of the best you can find.

Best Sellers at Bar Moxie

Got Moxie

Bacardi Dragon Berry, fresh lime, black cherry.

I coined a new term when I ventured into this trendy hotspot right off King Street: “When you can’t think, choose pink.”

This peppy little sipper tastes like Bar Moxie’s scene: fresh and alive. Don’t be put off by the weird pink color; the Bacardi Dragon Berry blends well with the black cherry and crushed ice. The taste is crisp and smooth with just a hint of rum when you take a deep pull. It’s not heavy on the fruity side, which I really appreciated.

I recommend rimming the glass with the fresh lime then dropping it in for a perfect citrusy finish after each sip. This little beauty is also Hotel Moxie’s complimentary drink, so when you check in be sure to give this lively cocktail a try to shake the mileage off and settle in for a relaxed vibe.

Southern Spiked Tea

Chattanooga Whiskey, peach schnapps, sweet tea.

Lo and behold, a spiked tea my dear Grandpa would’ve loved! There is a special place in my heart for spiked teas and Bar Moxie’s got the formula just right. Living out in the dusty sage badlands of California, spiked sweet teas were a favorite of mine.

Nothing gets a body through the desert chill like a Tennessee whiskey, sugar, and caffeine. Southern Spiked Tea at Bar Moxie is made with Chattanooga Whiskey and you can tell when you pick up that amazing smoky smooth finish.

The peach schnapps gives this cocktail a little fruity tinge but the overall sweetness isn’t overbearing. It warms you up like a toddy but is cool and refreshing at the same time.

Be careful, though—you’ll forget the whiskey is in there halfway through a high-ball. A big recommend if you love a true taste of southern hospitality with a whiskey finish.

Pleasant Pick-me-ups at Puckett’s

See Ruby Fall

Rosemary-infused Corsair Gin, Cointreau, cranberry, lime.

There is nothing like recovering from a night of drinking by staggering into a bar at eleven in the morning. I’m not one for the brunch scene but after tasting of this ruby-red bugger I may have to change my low-brow ways. See Ruby Fall is smooth, sweet, and refreshing.

The clean lime scent opens up the palate for the crisp wash of Corsair Gin with the lip-smacking finish of Cointreau and cranberry. Honestly, it’s a mélange of fantastic in a tiny glass. For all my burly mannish ways, this cocktail was so good I didn’t feel ashamed to drink it in front of people.