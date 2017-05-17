The Heart Of An Elite Athlete

Chattanooga welcomes the Ironman 70.3 to town with some of the most dedicated athletes you'll ever meet

You may have seen them around town already. They’re easy to spot. Look for lean, strong, determined individuals. They may be in your favorite grocery store. They may be running in your neighborhood park. But rest assured…they’re here…Ironmen (and women).

This weekend, Chattanooga plays host to some of the strongest competitors in sport. The Scenic City will hold its third annual Ironman 70.3 endurance event this Sunday. This is no mere race. This is the definition of human ability in the extreme.

The Ironman is no ordinary endurance race. The first one was won by U.S. Navy Communications Specialist Gordon Haller, in February of 1978. He beat out eleven other racers by completing the grueling course in 11 hours, 46 minutes, 58 seconds. Today, top competitors can finish the race in under eight hours.

The competitors may have just gotten to the city a week or so ago, but they’ve been planning for and training for this competition for a long time. “You can’t cram very well,” says Kim Schwabenbauer, “Your body just can’t do that.”

Schwabenbauer is a registered dietitian and professional triathlete as well as a trainer for other extreme athletes. “If you try to reach the levels (of competition) too fast, you’re going to injure yourself and end up with a stress fracture, or you’re going to end up with something that will be debilitating…and you won’t make the start.” Schwabenbauer says the training can take several months, even for very fit individuals, to prepare for a race.

Being a registered dietitian, Schwabenbauer is especially cognizant of the role of nutrition in preparing for a race. “Drink a lot of liquid calories,” she advises. Training 9-20 hours a week is typical for triathletes. Some push even harder. So it’s important that they stay hydrated. But water alone will not sustain the expenditure of energy the training requires. So those drinks need to have some source of carbohydrates that the body can turn into energy.

When not actually running or cycling, many athletes still require high levels of carbs in their meal plan as well as lean meats for protein. “Things that are in, like, pasta and bread, fruits and vegetables,” says Schwabenbauer. “Make sure that you include all the food groups.”

After months and months of training, it’s time for the racers to get to the event. According to Schwabenbauer, it can easily run an athlete into the thousands of dollars to compete in an Ironman. Some athletes may have to take time off from their jobs, sometimes losing pay. Each athlete must pay an entry fee of hundreds of dollars.

Then there’s transportation to the event city. Some competitors this weekend will have traveled from thousands of miles away. That means airfare for them and anyone on their support team. When they arrive, there’s a hotel or hostel, some crash with friends in that city, or many residents open their homes to athletes, hosting one or more at a time.

Once they arrive, there are meals to buy, supplies to restock and even souvenirs to get for themselves and their loved ones. The tab can really add up. And, by no coincidence, that is good news for the host city. Chattanooga can expect to see millions of dollars in economic impact from this one event.

So, they’ve trained and now have arrived in the city. Time to get down to the business at hand…the race. Competitors will start out their day early in the morning and will swim in the Tennessee River. First, they will swim upstream, then turn near the far end of McClellan Island and head downstream, ending 1.2 miles later at Ross’s Landing. For most athletes, a 1.2 mile open swim is enough activity for one day. Yet these driven individuals are just getting started.