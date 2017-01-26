The History And Future Of Coffee

How a roasted bean created the drink of choice for the world

Not every hero wears a cape—some carry a shepherd’s staff, herd goats, and change the course of human history with a casual attitude towards eating unfamiliar berries.

A popular legend says that about a thousand years ago, an Abyssinian goatherder named Kaldi noticed his typically stoic goats were excitingly hopping and frolicking around like a Habesha on his wedding day. Not wanting to be left out of the goat party, he investigated the situation and found the goats munching away on the berries and leaves of an unfamiliar tree.

The pressing weight of peer pressure from all the cool goats was simply too much to handle and Kaldi tried a handful of the magic berries for himself. Minutes later he had fashioned some twigs, grass, and fireflies into primitive glowsticks and joined the dancing goats in what is said to be the first documented rave.

A passing monk saw Kaldi’s goat party and asked the obvious question, “Heeeey buddy, whatcha doin’?” Kaldi turned the monk onto the berries, who took advantage of their stimulating properties to pray all night without falling asleep. This prompted some of the monks to think the berries were of the Devil and they hurled them into the fire.

The aroma of the roasting berries proved to be irresistible so they were rescued from the fire, crushed to put out the embers, and placed into a jug of hot water in an effort to preserve them. Later, the monks succumbed to temptation, rethought their stance on devil berries, and drank the brew to help keep them from falling asleep during nightly devotions. Simultaneously, “Coffee: The Beverage” and “The Legend of Kaldi: Bringer of Coffee” were born.

The Spread of Coffee

Coffee is the second most valuable, legally traded commodity in the world—just behind oil and internet cat videos. About 2.25 billion cups of coffee are consumed each day worldwide and millions depend on coffee’s restorative and energizing powers to sustain them through the day and prevent them from brutally murdering family members and friends before 8 a.m.

Just like any food that has been around for centuries, coffee’s history is peppered with controversy and global intrigue. Before it became the holiest of morning elixirs, coffee was consumed in a number of less comforting ways. Coffee plants produce a cherry-like fruit with the coffee bean nestled in the center of that fruit. By 1000 AD, Ethiopians were mixing the fruit with animal fat to create a protein rich snack only slightly more disgusting than a Clif Bar that’s been lingering in the bottom of a gym bag for six months.

During this same period, they began to sell coffee beans to Islamic traders who brought them to the Arabian Peninsula and India, where they were made into a beverage. Muslims weren’t supposed to drink wine or beer, so coffee became a popular drink to serve guests instead, kind of like Baptists.

By the mid 1400s, the Ottomans had figured out that roasting the beans before grinding and brewing them into a drink helped make the flavor more soothing and less like drinking liquid meth. By the 1500s, Ottoman traders had introduced this new coffee-drinking fad to Italian ports where Europeans fell in love with it, especially when mixed with their other newfound fad—sugar.

Europe isn’t warm enough to grow coffee or sugar, so colonists from the Holy Roman Empire strapped on their thinking arbalests and solved this problem in that special way colonial empires do—by bringing plants to the Americas and the Caribbean and utilizing enslaved West Africans to grow coffee and sugar to feed their insatiable thirst.