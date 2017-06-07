The Joy Of Fishing

How to get started and where to go with a local expert

While fishing has been around since the dawn of mankind, today it could truly be characterized as a modern day hobby since many of us have never picked up a rod. And while some hobbies take some serious financial investment, fishing takes a bit less of a monetary commitment, but it does require quite the commitment overall. Simply put, it might be easy to get started, but to truly master fishing takes dedication.

To learn about what it truly takes to master the “joy fishing”, I caught up with a local professional fisherman to get his angle from the water, what you need to get started and the best places around the area to make your first splash into fishing.

Like many of you reading this, I had never picked up a fishing pole in my life. In fact, my ignorance started right with what to call it; it’s called a fishing rod not a fishing pole, as I was quickly corrected. Fishing rods have guides and a way to attach a reel. An old-fashioned fishing pole is made of cane, has no guides and the line is attached to the tip with no reel.

I might have known this if my dad had ever taken my brother and I fishing, but we didn’t quite have the Mayberry “whistling down to the fishing hole” upbringing. In my inexperience, it was essential I find an experienced angler to guide me through this new adventure. Which is how I found professional fisherman Pat Rose.

Pat’s career didn’t start with fishing. Nope, before he became a master of the rod and reel, he was a professional wrestler. He started his career at the tender age of 19 under the tutelage of Cleveland, TN’s Ken Hawk, and his first match (against a wrester named Ken Lucas) was televised. Apparently enough people liked what they saw, and Pat spent the next fifteen years working the professional wrestling circuit crisscrossing the country until his retirement in 1994.

Around this same time, Rose began fishing in small tournaments, though it took another ten years for Rose to get noticed. “If you start catching a lot of fish, and I mean big fish, the sponsors will come calling,” says Rose. “It’s just like anything else, it takes experience.”

The same hard work and dedication Rose displayed in the ring eventually led him to landing his own radio show in 2009. ESPN 105.1’s “Set the Hook with Pat Rose” debuted that year catering to all experience levels.

But for the true novice, it has to start with the rod and reel. So, let’s start with the basic rod, from bottom to top:

The butt cap is at the bottom of the handle: sometimes made of rubber, sometimes of cork. Then comes the handle, also referred to as a grip. Moving up, you will find the reel seat where the reel is attached to the rod. Most rods have some sort of hood mechanism that screws either up or down on the foot of the reel to keep it in place.

The hook keeper or keeper ring is nearby the reel seat. This gives you a place to hook your hook so you won’t impale yourself. Then comes the butt, which is the thick part of your rod closest to the handle. (If you have a rod that breaks down into two pieces or more, the ferrule is the joint where sections of the rod fit together.)

The rings you see going all the way down the rod are called guides since they “guide” the line down the length of rod to the tip. The guide closest to the handle of your rod is called the butt guide. It’s located on the thickest part of the rod or butt, which is why it’s called the butt guide.