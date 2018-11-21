The Key To The Heart Of Dixie

× Expand 155 years after the decisive Battles for Chattanooga Concealed beneath a canopy of darkness forged by a lunar eclipse on the evening of November 24, 1863, Confederate soldiers retreated through fallen oaks and chestnuts down the mountainside. Earlier that day, General Joseph Hooker’s more than 10,000 Union troops executed a charge better described as sideways than up, zigzagging northwest along Lookout Mountain’s slopes to challenge a beleaguered outfit of 1,200 Confederate troops holding the fog-capped bluffs. Private Henry M. Woodson of the 34th Mississippi would remark, “In all my war experience I never passed through such a bombardment. It seemed that every battery in the Federal army was pouring bomb-shells and solid shot into the side of that mountain. The shells burst, knocking off thousands of pieces of rock and scattering them hither and thither. The whole face of the mountain was lurid with bursting shells and seemed to belch smoke from every crevice, while the mountain itself seemed to howl and shriek as if a million demons had been aroused in its caverns.” Coined “The Battle Above the Clouds” by General Montgomery Meigs observing from the Union’s secured position below at Orchard Knob, The Battle of Lookout Mountain was the second of the three-day campaign collectively known as The Battles for Chattanooga. Between the 23rd and the 25th, 121,000 blue and gray clad soldiers commanded by General Ulysses S. Grant and General Braxton Bragg, respectively, engaged in furious and, at times, confused combat at Orchard Knob and the heights on Lookout Mountain and Missionary Ridge. On November 26th, the nation’s first official Thanksgiving holiday, Confederate forces retreated to Georgia as Grant took control of Chattanooga, firmly entrenching Union bootprints at the doorway to the industrial heart of Dixie and strategically changing the course of the war. By spring of 1864, Chattanooga would be Major General William Tecumseh Sherman’s first step on his march toward the sea. A belief that spans the ages, eclipses of the sun and moon have been considered tell-tale signals of impending disaster, or change. Perhaps this was not lost on one Confederate soldier who, in the aftermath of Chattanooga darkly mused, “This...is the death knell of the Confederacy.” Envisioned by both Union and Confederate veterans, Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park became the nation’s first and largest designated historic battleground site. Encompassing more than 9,000 acres between east Tennessee and north Georgia, Congress approved the bill to establish the park in 1890. “What I tell people is that Gettysburg or Antietam or Shiloh or Chickamauga, whatever the battlefield may be, it’s not a place of beauty; it’s not a place you come to kind of gawk at deer,” says Christopher Young, Interpretation and Resource Education Coordinator at Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park. “But it is a place we need to be reminded that we’re not always as good as we think we are. It’s a place of divisiveness. It’s a place of apocalyptic scenery here.” There’s a struggle beyond the bloodshed that’s imprinted on the land. “I think it’s also a reminder that 25 years before the Civil War it was the Cherokee Nation and the U.S. Government and the state of Georgia forcibly took it away from people who had lived there for generations. And then 25 years beyond that we’re fighting over ‘all men are created equal’,” Young says. The last state to join the Confederacy in June 1861, Tennessee delivered more soldiers, behind Virginia, to the southern cause. However, Tennessee was also a divided state with the eastern half steeped in pro-Union leanings and provided the Federal army with 42,000 troops, more than all other southern states combined. Lincoln called Tennessee the “keystone of the Southern arch” and believed its Union loyalty made it politically winnable. With the exception of Virginia, Tennessee would be witness to more engagements than any other state with battles or skirmishes occurring in all 95 counties.

Because of Chattanooga’s railroads and winding river, the city was a pivotal gateway. “Militarily speaking, Chattanooga is the crossroads. Armies aren’t going to function without food, supplies, reinforcements, logistics. Pretty much every rail line that goes through the South comes here. The choke point is here,” says Chris Barr, Historic Weapons Supervisor at Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park. “Pretend my left arm is the Eastern Seaboard of the United States. My shoulder is Richmond, the seat of the war. My fingers represent the Confederate heartland producing rail and steel in Atlanta, producing weapons and ammunition in Macon, Augusta, producing uniforms in Columbus, growing a ton of food in middle and south Georgia. What connects my fingers to my shoulder—tendons, blood vessels. Chattanooga is the crook of my elbow. Now what happens if I take my two right fingers and place them over the veins in my elbow? My left fingers go numb. Well, President Lincoln says if we capture Chattanooga, the rebellion will dwindle and die.” Tennessee was the first state readmitted to the Union due in part to its loyalist spirit. By December 1865 at the war’s end, 5,000 African Americans called Chattanooga home. “Once the Union army captures Chattanooga this becomes a beacon for people looking for a new life,” Barr says. “There’s twice as many African Americans living in Chattanooga in 1865 as there were people total in 1860. That fundamentally changes the trajectory of the history of this city. This city does not exist the way it does without the Civil War. That’s economically, that’s politically, that’s socially.” The landscape remains relatively unchanged since 1863. The mountains, a compass that charts the course of our nation, orient us to a point when a breath of reconciliation began. Drive along Crest Road where cannons and plaques denoting regiments and generals who fought and maneuvered across Missionary Ridge on November 25 rest on manicured lawns of private residences. A clear gaze to Lookout in the west, Chattanooga below. It’s possible to imagine a time when, despite the city’s small population of 2,500, it shook with artillery and shouldered weight of a deeply fractured nation on its crests. “It should be that reminder, that mirror that we look into as a country and say, before we tout ourselves we need to remember who we are, who we were, and take that and educate ourselves so we can move forward,” says Young, an Alabama native whose great, great, great grandfather fought at Chattanooga. “If we don’t communicate and remember the sacrifice and deaths—it’s a slippery slope. Where does it move from speeches and hateful rhetoric, which happened prior to the Civil War, before coming to blows? This isn’t us trying to defend against some other nation that has attacked us. I think we need to always keep that in the forefront. We’re not too good to turn on ourselves.” Given impacts on Chattanooga and the country at-large, it’s easy to overlook the global picture. “If the Northern will to try to maintain the United States as a single whole had collapsed, it is possible that the United States as it had been for four score and seven years might have come to an end,” says James Ogden, Historian for Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park and Moccasin Bend National Archaeological District. “The thing that most people don’t factor into any thoughts about this is what the then world leaders of England, France and to a lesser degree, Spain, were thinking. It benefited England most if the United States fell apart. England was still sore about having lost their North American colonies.”The world was watching as this upstart country flailed.