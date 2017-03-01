The Living Art of Minimalism

How to find freedom with less...and be happier with less

More Americans than ever are living paycheck to paycheck, slaves to mortgages, auto loans, student loans, and credit card debt. Rather than bringing happiness, our over-consumption is creating lives filled with stress, worry, guilt, depression and discontent. And that’s not all. Our consumerist culture is impacting our planet in damaging ways as well. With each passing year, Earth Overshoot Day (the day each year in which the demand for natural resources exceeds the earth’s ability to produce them) creeps up earlier and earlier. We’re living above our means, using more resources than can be produced and it’s simply not sustainable.

As one writer put it, the “American Dream” is an expensive one. And when did this buy more, bigger is better mentality become the American dream?

Prior to World War II, non-essential items were not even being manufactured. Socks were darned, old bedsheets turned into rags, and even grease was saved in a can under the sink! In the past 50 years, the average American home has tripled in size and holds an average of over 300,000 items! And even our homes aren’t big enough for all of our stuff. The fastest growing segment of the commercial real estate industry is storage facilities—with over 50,000 of them in the United States—and the home organization industry is growing more rapidly than ever as we search for creative ways to cram our stuff into the space we have rather than eliminate any of it.

Tyler Durden’s sage reflection from the 1999 film Fight Club seems more pertinent than ever: “The things you own end up owning you”.

But there is hope. People are beginning to see the problem and there is a mindset that is gaining momentum and countering the trend of our consumerist American culture. It’s called minimalism. The idea is simple, ridding ourselves of life’s excess in order to focus on the things that are important to us. Some may cringe at the term, thinking adherents must live in a tiny house, own only essential items, five shirts, and giving up everything they love.

And while some extremists may go this route, many are discovering that even small changes towards minimalism can make a huge impact.

While the term, and the idea behind it, may seem new to some, minimalism has been around for years. But thanks in part to the popularity of a recent documentary, the idea is really starting to take root across the county and right here in Chattanooga. Minimalism: A Documentary About the Important Things which was released last year and made it to Netflix in December, was produced by the duo Joshua Fields Millburn and Ryan Nicodemus, known as “The Minimalist”, who now tour the country discussing the idea and bringing awareness to the minimalist lifestyle.

While it may not be mainstream yet, many Chattanoogans are discovering this documentary, hearing the term for the first time, and embracing some changes that bring greater happiness, fulfillment and freedom.

For some, like local Clea Klagstad who owns a business in environmental consulting, the film opened her eyes to the fact that minimalism wasn’t just something for “those” people—the tiny house dwellers who already had very little. She was inspired to take her own step towards minimalism in the form of examining her possessions.

Going through her clothing, she and boyfriend Daniel Cartwright eliminated over half of what they had. “We now have room for what we actually use and it is much easier to find,” she says. But beyond creating more closet space, the minimalism concept that most hit home with them was the message to “Love people. Use things. The opposite never works”.