The Mighty Mighty Mushroom

Expand your palate and entice your tastebuds with tasty fungi

Becoming a first generation farmer and learning to live off the land has been quite a struggle. As my culinary skills rank up there with my agricultural ability, I have killed several cactuses and burned hard boiled eggs on more than one occasion.

If a legume is strong enough to survive my touch and grow to make it to the cutting board, it may most likely be last seen as something horribly inedible. So you have to share in my excitement when I recently discovered that mushrooms are abundantly local and easy to cook. I thought having an opportunity to be in the woods was enough to brighten my day, but then add finding free table fare makes it even better.

Let’s just put this warning out there before you continue to read on: Do not start licking or ingesting wild mushrooms after reading this article. Just don’t.

Wild In The Woods

Once on the scent, I asked my multi-talented friend Matt “Shiggy” Shigekawa if he would be open to lend his mushroom expertise and take me for a foraging walk through the woods on my property.

“I’m more of a drive-by shroomer,” he replied as this isn’t one of his services he provides and, after some hesitation and a few cups of coffee, we were in my untapped thicket.

As he does have several secret spots of successful foraging, that he would absolutely not share, he says he commonly knocks on doors or leaves notes asking for permission and sometimes leaves checks paying his scavenging score forward.

“I’ve only had one person not happy about my approach,” he smiles as he goes on to describe a phone conversation between he and a receiver of one of his notes. “Let’s just say we amicably agreed that I would not go back on his property.”

Matt does have a page called “Matt’s Foraging Adventures” to share his love of the search but mushrooms rank third for him in priorities. His 10-year-old son Kashi comes first then his music and, with his female-fronted rock n’ roll band Ashley and The X’s just releasing their second album, the mushrooms can wait.

Although the wild forager scene seems to be growing in the area, Matt does hunt for some commercial purpose as he sells to restaurants like Easy Bistro, Main Street Meats, St. John’s and The Feed.

Whilst Matt has not had specific education regarding wild mushrooms, he continuously studies, cross references and meets with like-minded mushroom men like wildlife photographer Jim Pfitzer and Crabtree Greenhouse Manager Mike Barron.

“There are a lot of us (wild foragers) around,” he says while crouching down and smelling a mushroom. “And it’s great that there are people connecting more with nature and wanting to explore their surroundings.”

He recommended the Facebook group ChattaFungi Hunting and ID for anyone looking to get help in identifying wild mushrooms. Started by Theo Sitzberger to help beginners become more conscious and less scared of wild mushrooms, there is a bit of scientific jargon but lots of pictures and engaging posts.

Theo does professional private property assessments to let land owners know what they can and will find. He is also going to be available this Saturday during a group Wild Mushroom Hike at Enterprise South Nature Park from 2-4 p.m.

Hen of the woods, lion’s mane, chanterelles, morels, and fingerlings are just a few edible species found around the scenic city. Honey mushrooms are another common discovery and although edible, can cause an upset stomach, so be cautious.

Food For Thought