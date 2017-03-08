The Past, Present and Future of the Chattanooga Zoo

How a small city zoo rose from a troubled past to a fantastic future

The Chattanooga Zoo is celebrating its 80th year in the Scenic City and from its humble beginnings to its now world class certifications and recognitions, the zoo is poised to reach even greater heights and bring the adventures of African animals to Warner Park.

The zoo’s origins date back to the beginning of the 20th century when Colonel F. G. Oxley of Bridgeport, Alabama donated $500 to the City of Chattanooga to establish a zoo in East Lake Park. Named after the Colonel, Oxley Zoo opened and began the city’s first official zoological facility.

Due to city funding constraints, Oxley Zoo closed in 1911. It would take 30 more years for another zoo to be established, this time in Warner Park. It all began with the construction of a four by six-foot cage for two Rhesus Monkeys.

By 1942, increased animal acquisitions made the zoo one of Chattanooga’s favorite attractions. The collection included lions, buffalo, alligators, and bobcats, with the primary objective of the zoo in this era to be entertainment.

After thirty years without significant change, plans were made to shift the zoo’s focus to a petting zoo. “Zooville” opened in spring 1969 featuring goats, sheep, and other domestic farm animals, but the 1970’s saw conditions deteriorate rapidly around the aging facility. On a national scale, zoos began to shift toward natural habitat exhibits and conservation education, resulting in Hank the Chimpanzee being donated to the zoo in 1976.

By the mid-1980s, public outcry forced the zoo to make the decision to improve or be closed. To combat this ultimatum, Friends of the Zoo formed and private donations were sought to help with improvements as zoo staff increased and professionalism was stressed.

Current president and CEO Dardenelle Long joined the zoo in 1985 and remembers many of those growing pains back then. “I came in when there was a real movement to fix the facility or close it,” she recalls. “Friends of the Zoo would come down and sit with Hank to keep him company.”

She can’t speak highly enough of the FOZ in those early days. “The hyena we had then was living on concrete and his feet were bleeding,” she says “Those volunteers were responsible for getting him on grass.”

Facility renovations began and educational programming was initiated to move toward attaining accreditation with the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

Soon after the opening of the Tennessee Aquarium, a scaled-down master plan was developed for the zoo. The initial plan didn’t recognize the initial financial and property constraints so a planning committee decided to shift the zoo’s role toward education and exhibition of living species, the driving force that remains behind the zoo today.

While the late eighties saw a new hyena enclosure built, by 1996 the spider monkey exhibit opened as well as the introduction of the jaguar, a milestone Long will never forget.

“It’s hard to describe the feeling you get,” she says, recalling such memories of her past with the zoo. “You know you’re making a difference.”

Perhaps the zoo’s biggest accomplishment came in 1998 when it received its long-desired accreditation with the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

The Zoo Master Plan then underwent a comprehensive update to expand from five acres to 12 acres with Phase One construction beginning in the fall of 2000. The following year, the $1.9 million Gombe Forest chimp exhibit opened to great acclaim, tripling membership and attendance almost immediately.

Between 2002 and 2004, the African Aviary and Misunderstood Marvels exhibits opened, the zoo received accreditation with the AZA again for a new five-year term, Warner Park Ranch exhibit opened, and the largest indoor red panda facility in the country—yes, in the country!— debuted under the name Himalayan Passage. Cougars were introduced to the zoo in 2005, while 2006 saw the second phase of Himalayan Passage completed with new exhibits for snow leopards and Hanuman langurs, also known as leaf-eating monkeys.