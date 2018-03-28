The Past, Present & Future Of Hemp

× Expand Once considered a public health menace, hemp is being seen in a new light The popularity surrounding the use, consumption, cultivation, and processing of hemp is spreading like wildfire across Tennessee and the rest of the country. The continuous expansion of its uses is magnificently beneficial for humanity, as well as mother Earth. The hemp plant is a versatile, powerhouse plant that has multiple benefits and uses. The ancient domesticated crop has been used for thousands of years, and with nearly as much purpose. It is used as a renewable source for raw materials that can be used to make countless products. This magical plant is used in its entirety for various things, the seeds and stalks are separately utilized for their specific traits. The seed nut is used in making breads, granola/cereal, milk and dairy products, and protein powder. The seed oil is used in fuel, lubricants, ink, varnish, and paint. The hemp hurd is used for animal bedding, mulch, chemical absorbent, fiberboard, insulation, and concrete. The bast fiber is used as cordage/rope, netting, canvas, carpet, bio composites, clothes, shoes, and bags. The stalk is used as biofuel/ethanol, paper products, cardboard, and fibers. Hemp is used as organic human and pet food, durable clothing, biodegradable plastic, economical paper that saves trees and protects wildlife and forests, construction materials like hempcrete that is cement made by using the core fibers and minerals from the plant, fuel, body oils and lotions, and oil-based products. The incredibly short ninety-day growth production cycle makes it a sensible and effective crop. With its multi purposeful might, hemp can singlehandedly help conserve the planet’s resources, especially the trees. Though people that are close-minded to it are right about the fact that it technically is a part of the cannabis family, it has a totally different chemical makeup, and cultivation process; think of it as marijuana’s distant cousin. They look alike, but they are opposite entities. Where marijuana produces the psychoactive chemical THC, the hemp plant lacks the ingredient, it does not have the capability to alter peoples state of mind; it does however produce the ever so medically beneficial Cannabidiol/CBD. CBD is a non-psychotropic cannabinoid compound that possesses tremendous healing capabilities. It is a non-toxic, non-euphoric substance that is used to combat a multitude of ailments in humans and pets alike. The compound can be taken in a variety of ways, where the oil can be converted into a smokable and vapeable product like that of traditional cannabinoids, it can also be fused into pain salves, tinctures, lotions, bath bombs, soaps, beauty products, dog treats, gummies, chocolates, and various edibles. CBD is most popular for its pain and inflammation battling powers, however, it is much more valuable that merely a pain reliever. Outside of its pain and inflammation reliving powers, it has been proven to have positive results in treating seizures and disorders that are linked to epilepsy, such as neurodegeneration, neuronal injury, and psychiatric diseases. Where all the medicinal benefits are unclear and require further research to unlock its full potential, it has been revealed that it can be effective in fighting cancer, curbing anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder, obsessive compulsive disorder, panic disorders, attention deficit disorder, sleep deprivation, hormone imbalance, psychotic behavior, nausea relief, lowering incidence of diabetes, depression, and promoting cardiovascular health. Beyond the countless personal testimonies that come out of millions of people from all over the world that suffer from various ailments, and that have completely stopped taking prescription medication due to the introduction of CBD in their life, multiple global clinical studies, and peer reviewed research provides evidence that CBD is a potent and effective medicine.

With the state of the opioid epidemic continuously spiraling out of control, it is safe to say that alternate methods of medically treating people that suffer from pain are in order. CBD could very well be the answer to both easing peoples pain, and for positively impacting the opioid crisis, locally, and abroad. State statistics on opiate related overdoses and deaths have been rising at alarming rates over the past decade and continue to rise day after day. According to https://www.tn.gov, Tennessee is ranked in the top fifteen states for drug overdoses and deaths. Each year, more opioid prescriptions are written than there are people that live in Tennessee, with more than one million prescriptions left over. Lives are lost, and families are torn apart by it. The epidemic does not discriminate, people from all walks of life are susceptible to fall victim of its controlling grasp. The State is implementing measures that involve prevention, treatment, and law enforcement to help fight the growing crisis. Breakthrough research that surrounds CBD indicates that the cannabis sativa L. plant, which was adopted by Tennessee as a legal crop for industrial purposes, could very well be the thing that saves its people in the long run. As research continues to solidify, perhaps making CBD readily available, and more affordable for the people facing medical ailments should be something for the State to consider as an option to combat opioid use. Tennessee is blessed to be one of the States in the Union that have legalized hemp for industrial purposes. In 2014, HB 2032 passed, and allows for the licensed cultivation of industrial hemp when “grown by an institution of higher education in this state that offers a baccalaureate or post graduate level program in agricultural sciences.” The law also establishes a process for licensure to persons who wish to process or distribute industrial hemp. Even though the cultivation and production of hemp products is permitted in Tennessee, it does not mean that people can just grow hemp at will. There is a license and inspection program for the production of industrial hemp in Tennessee. According to Tennessee’s State website, www.tn.gov, The Tennessee Department of Agriculture is accepting applications from farmers and producers in Tennessee that are interested in growing hemp. A Memorandum of Understanding about all of the legal logistics coincide with the application, and can be downloaded at tn.gov/agriculture/regulatory/industrialhemp.shtml. The website instructs applicants to “sign the application and MOU, and include the particular cultivar they wish to use, and the quantity requested. If the application is approved, the department will assist in obtaining the seed in compliance with the requirements of the Drug Enforcement Agency. Individuals are not permitted to import their own seed.” The completed application and MOU can be emailed to industrial.hemp@tn.gov, or mailed to Industrial Hemp Program, Consumer and Industry Services Division, TN Department of Agriculture, P.O. Box 40627, Nashville, Tennessee, 37204. The application for the 2018 growing season ends on April 1st, so where it may be too late to apply as a hemp producer for this season, it gives inspired minds the opportunity to prepare for next season, and jump into the hemp industry in the near future. The crop being legal in Tennessee blows the doors off of opportunity for people to get involved while the boom is in its early phase of development. Hemp is not legal in every state, so not every American is gifted this golden opportunity to become a part of something that is so effective, adaptable, and groundbreaking. We collectively have still yet to learn the endless benefits of hemp, medicinal or otherwise, imagine what tomorrow could reveal about it, imagine the potential and endless opportunity associated with it.