The Return Of The Renaissance Of The Hairy Man

Beards, goatees, muttonchops, mustaches and sideburns…oh my

Current beard fashion encompasses a variety of lifestyles and for the better part of a decade the growth of facial hair has become integral to these groups to express everything from ornamental to evolutionary needs. However, mustachioed men and even those with goatees alike argue about the trend, instead calling it a beard renaissance.

History has seen its share of bearded men. Early humans used beards for warmth and intimidation. I can attest to this with my facial hair. I have been told by my girlfriend that I look mean and my own mother told me I look like a bouncer at a club. A beard on a man’s face creates the look of a stronger looking jaw line and this exaggeration helps them appear more intimidating.

Pulse music editor Marc T. Michael agrees his look gives him a long jaw line. “It’s not exactly a goatee,” Michael says explaining his appearance. “I’m not cool enough to get caught up in any current trend; I’m just too lazy to shave.”But before fashion or dance clubs or any kind of modern housing existed, facial hair kept prehistoric men warm and it also protected their mouths from sand, dirt, the sun and many other different elements.

In 3000 BCE to 1580 BCE, Egyptian royalty used a false beard that was made of metal. This false beard was held onto the face by a ribbon that was tied over their heads. This practice was done by both kings and queens. Ancient Egyptians were also known to die their chin beards with reddish brown to strong brown dyes.

Salon owner Mitchell Robert understands the importance of keeping up your beard and how to create an illusion simply by using tricks of the trade. “I’ve got a white stripe at the bottom of my beard but I didn’t dye the stripe, I dyed my whole beard dark and left the stripe. Otherwise I would be all gray.”

Mesopotamian civilizations took great care of their beards. They would use products like beard oil to keep their beards looking healthy. “It is something you have to do,” adds Robert. “Twice a week I apply balm and oil to emulsify my beard then shape it up, especially if I’m going out.”

The Assyrians dyed their beards black, and the Persians died theirs an orange-red color. They would also fashion their beards using ancient curling irons and make ringlets, frizzles, and tiered effects. During ancient times, in Turkey and India, when someone had a long beard it was considered a symbol of wisdom and dignity.

Ancient Greeks considered beards honorable and commonly curled theirs with tongs in order to create hanging curls. Their beards were cut only as a punishment. Around 345 B.C., Alexander the Great decreed that soldiers couldn’t have beards. He was afraid that opposing soldiers would grab on to the Grecians’ beards and use it against them while in battle.

Ancient Romans preferred their beads to be trimmed and well groomed. A Roman by the name of Lucius Tarquinius Pricus encouraged the use of razors in order to guide the city to hygienic reform in 616-578 B.C. Although Pricus tried to encourage shaving, it still was not generally accepted until 454 B.C.

In 454 B.C., a group of Greek Sicilian barbers traveled from Sicily into mainland Italy. They set up barber shops that were situated on the main streets of Rome. Eventually shaving started to become the trend in ancient Rome, though philosophers like Socrates and Plato kept their beards as a sign of rebellion. Little did they know how their grooming habits would influence all kinds of artists and musicians to this day.