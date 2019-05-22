The Ultimate Summer Tip…

…and some additional, less-scientific summer recommendations

“Ladies and gentlemen of (Chattanooga), wear sunscreen. If I could offer you only one tip for the (summer), sunscreen would be it.” This adapted opening line from the song “Everybody’s Free (To Wear Sunscreen)”, which was originally penned by journalist Mary Schmich, is the most scientifically proven advice I can offer you for the summer.

So that’s it. You can stop reading right now and I’ll feel satisfied knowing that I’ve offered you the best tip for summer out there—who could argue with science?

But if you’re still reading, and I hope you are, I’d like to offer you some additional suggestions for enjoying the summer in Chattanooga. The Scenic City is a playground, and never more so than in the summer. We have the river, trails, parks, rocks, races, markets, festivals, music, patios, and more!

You already know about, and probably anticipate, staple summer events like Nightfall, Riverbend, Riverfront Nights, the Chattanooga Market, beer festivals, outdoor races, movies in the park, and many more.

So instead of giving you a rundown of those long-standing activities—which you should definitely still look up and attend—I’d like to share with you some of my personal highlights from last summer.

They’re less-scientific than my original tip, and are based purely on my own personal experience, yet I hope you’ll find them helpful in brainstorming your own ways to have a rad summer in Chattanooga.

A Place to Hang Your Hammock

One of my cherished summer days last year started on the Riverwalk. Approximately 13 miles long, this paved pedestrian path follows the Tennessee River and the views are stunning. If you’ve never walked, run, biked, rollerbladed, or otherwise used this path, you’ve been missing out on a true Chattanooga gem.

Now when it’s 90+ degrees and humid outside I am not a fan of walking or running this path. I get hot and sweaty, and to be perfectly honest that’s just not my idea of fun. Biking, however, is an entirely different story and an ideal way to enjoy the Riverwalk in the summer.

Cruising along at 15 mph means the breeze makes even the hottest summer day bearable, and having a friend to ride with turns bearable into fun.

On this particular day, my friend Lindsay and I met up after lunch to ride this path together.

We pedaled down to the dam (the end of the line for the Riverwalk—or I suppose it’s actually the beginning), and then made our way back. After biking for an hour—maybe it was longer, I lost track of time—we stopped in a shady area and strung up hammocks which Lindsay had had the foresight to tote along.

Elevating my tired legs and allowing the soft hammock to fold up around me was quite possibly the most relaxing and peaceful moment of my entire summer.

A gentle breeze was coming off the river and I could have stayed there and napped for hours. If you do one thing to relax this summer, lie in a hammock! String it up in the park, by a stream or even in your backyard—just trust me on this one.

Afterwards we rode on to the Boathouse restaurant for happy hour. A cold Hutton & Smith IPA, some house-made guacamole, a shady patio overlooking the river, and the day could not have been more idyllic.

Row, Row, Row Your Kayak

During the fall, winter, and spring my husband Rob and I spend most of our free time together outside rock climbing or bouldering. It’s a great way for us to connect and spend the day together, and Chattanooga has stellar rocks! But in the summer, the heat and humidity here (not to mention the snakes, ticks, and mosquitoes) mean conditions for outdoor rock climbing are not ideal.