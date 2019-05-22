The Ultimate Summer Tip…

…and some additional, less-scientific summer recommendations
“Ladies and gentlemen of (Chattanooga), wear sunscreen. If I could offer you only one tip for the (summer), sunscreen would be it.” This adapted opening line from the song “Everybody’s Free (To Wear Sunscreen)”, which was originally penned by journalist Mary Schmich, is the most scientifically proven advice I can offer you for the summer.
So that’s it. You can stop reading right now and I’ll feel satisfied knowing that I’ve offered you the best tip for summer out there—who could argue with science?
But if you’re still reading, and I hope you are, I’d like to offer you some additional suggestions for enjoying the summer in Chattanooga. The Scenic City is a playground, and never more so than in the summer. We have the river, trails, parks, rocks, races, markets, festivals, music, patios, and more!
You already know about, and probably anticipate, staple summer events like Nightfall, Riverbend, Riverfront Nights, the Chattanooga Market, beer festivals, outdoor races, movies in the park, and many more.
So instead of giving you a rundown of those long-standing activities—which you should definitely still look up and attend—I’d like to share with you some of my personal highlights from last summer.
They’re less-scientific than my original tip, and are based purely on my own personal experience, yet I hope you’ll find them helpful in brainstorming your own ways to have a rad summer in Chattanooga.
A Place to Hang Your Hammock
One of my cherished summer days last year started on the Riverwalk. Approximately 13 miles long, this paved pedestrian path follows the Tennessee River and the views are stunning. If you’ve never walked, run, biked, rollerbladed, or otherwise used this path, you’ve been missing out on a true Chattanooga gem.
Now when it’s 90+ degrees and humid outside I am not a fan of walking or running this path. I get hot and sweaty, and to be perfectly honest that’s just not my idea of fun. Biking, however, is an entirely different story and an ideal way to enjoy the Riverwalk in the summer.
Cruising along at 15 mph means the breeze makes even the hottest summer day bearable, and having a friend to ride with turns bearable into fun.
On this particular day, my friend Lindsay and I met up after lunch to ride this path together.
We pedaled down to the dam (the end of the line for the Riverwalk—or I suppose it’s actually the beginning), and then made our way back. After biking for an hour—maybe it was longer, I lost track of time—we stopped in a shady area and strung up hammocks which Lindsay had had the foresight to tote along.
Elevating my tired legs and allowing the soft hammock to fold up around me was quite possibly the most relaxing and peaceful moment of my entire summer.
A gentle breeze was coming off the river and I could have stayed there and napped for hours. If you do one thing to relax this summer, lie in a hammock! String it up in the park, by a stream or even in your backyard—just trust me on this one.
Afterwards we rode on to the Boathouse restaurant for happy hour. A cold Hutton & Smith IPA, some house-made guacamole, a shady patio overlooking the river, and the day could not have been more idyllic.
Row, Row, Row Your Kayak
During the fall, winter, and spring my husband Rob and I spend most of our free time together outside rock climbing or bouldering. It’s a great way for us to connect and spend the day together, and Chattanooga has stellar rocks! But in the summer, the heat and humidity here (not to mention the snakes, ticks, and mosquitoes) mean conditions for outdoor rock climbing are not ideal.
So last summer Rob and I started searching for another way to spend an active day outside together. Something on the river felt like the obvious choice and our search led us to kayak fishing.
I didn’t know the first thing about fishing, but a day in a kayak on the water sounded like the quintessential summer thing to do. Rob grew up lure fishing so he outfitted us both with rods, reels, and bait, and we even bought our own kayaks (though there are plenty of great rental spots in town if you’re not ready to commit).
Hot summer days are a great time to kayak, but it turns out they’re not exactly the best time to fish. Apparently the fish don’t like the heat either and they swim to deeper waters. Who knew? But it didn’t really matter to us. Our minimal catches didn’t stop us from having fun! Being out on the water was peaceful and relaxing, and time well-spent together.
Rob and I enjoyed several fun days out at Chester Frost Park in particular (I even caught my first bass there!) and on the way home we would drive past Nana’s Frozen Custard. We eyed it up every time, with Rob wanting to stop and me listing all the reasons we shouldn’t. I’m sorry to say I won that argument...last summer.
But this summer we’re going to live it up! Even if it means I have to paddle more and fish less. After all, a frozen treat after a hot day on the water is kind of a summer must, right?
Pick your vessel of choice—be it the kayak, SUP, canoe, pontoon, ski, or yacht if you’re really lucky—and spend a day on the water this summer. Soak in the serenity of life in nature—I think it’ll be a day you remember with a smile. Oh and get the ice cream afterwards or you will regret it!
You Pick Too
Speaking of food you don’t want to miss out on, summer is also my favorite season to frequent the local farmers markets. This time of year they are bursting with in-season fruits and vegetables. Strawberries and juicy peaches and blueberries! Tomatoes, crisp cucumbers, and peppers! Our local farmers grow the freshest produce you’ll find and if you haven’t been devouring it you’ve been missing out.
Buying fresh summer produce makes me yearn for a garden of my own to tend and cultivate. Wouldn’t that be so rewarding? But I don’t have a great yard for a large garden, and I don’t know much about gardening, so I’ve been intimated by the thought.
So last summer I did something about that. I tapped into one of Chattanooga’s finest community resources for learning about farming—Crabtree Farms. I heard they were looking for volunteers to help harvest in the mornings and I knew this was my chance to learn.
I probably had a bit of a romanticized image of what this “harvesting” would look like. In case you’re as ill-informed as I was, let me tell you: okra plants are itchy as hell, organically-grown tomato plants can attract a ton of mosquitoes, squatting down to pluck green beans is hard on your back, and let’s not even talk about weeding!
Oh but the rewards! Pop one of those perfectly sun-ripened cherry tomatoes into your mouth and you’ll know it was worth the effort (and mosquito bites!) it took to harvest. I always knew locally, farmer-grown tasted better, but handpicked myself took it to a whole new level. I learned what crops to plant when and how to harvest crops effectively so you don’t damage the plants.
The volunteer experience was eye-opening and fun. Plus, I met some amazing folks, including fellow Pulse contributor and chicken farmer Jessie Gantt-Temple, who recently wrote about her own experience and expertise when it comes to gardening. And the Crabtree farmers made sure I consistently went home with a bag of fresh vegetables to enjoy as thanks for my labor.
Crabtree offers all sorts of workshops, plant sales, field trips, and tours to help our community learn and appreciate what it takes to grow real, healthy food. But if you don’t have time for all of that, at least visit the farmers markets and buy the bounty. Your taste buds will thank you.
How else can you enjoy the upcoming summer days?
If you’re able, you must spend at least one day hiking. One of my favorite trails is the one up to Sunset Rock. Start on the Guild/Hardy Trail, then take the Gum Springs trail to the top and soak in the view and enjoy the breeze. It’s breathtaking! Take a hammock!
Or opt for one of the trails on Signal Mountain to enjoy more creeks and swimming holes. My Aussie, Whipper, gives that option the two paws up.
Lookouts baseball games are a summer must! Chattanooga has one of the nicest Double-A baseball stadiums in the country and they even sell craft beer. Look for one of the promotion nights like Thirsty Thursday or Fireworks Friday and gather the family or a group of friends to go.
Or why not consider taking advantage of the free morning yoga at the Chattanooga River Market on Saturdays? It’s hard to beat the peaceful waterfront view, and you can pick up some fresh vegetables afterwards.
Eat lots of ice cream.
Drink more rosé wine.
Attend every festival and concert you can.
Do whatever makes you feel alive.
Use your body in every way that you can.
But whatever you do...wear sunscreen!