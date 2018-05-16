The Volunteers Of The IRONMAN 70.3

Racing and the volunteer state of mind

Get ready, Chattanooga! Our city is about to be saturated with thousands of athletes, tourists and spectators arriving for the 2018 Sunbelt Bakery IRONMAN 70.3 Chattanooga presented by McKee A Family Bakery.

Endurance athletes from all over the country, and even around the world, come to compete in this world-renowned race comprised of a 1.2-mile swim down the Tennessee River, a 56-mile bike ride through the beautiful rolling hills of Georgia and a 13.1-mile run through our scenic city.

They will be given 8½ hours to officially complete the course and many will also be racing for one of this year’s 30 age-group qualifying slots for the 2018 IRONMAN 70.3 World Championships to be held in Nelson Mandela Bay, South Africa later this year. Sunday’s race will be an exciting climax for these athletes who have spent months training for this event.

While many other cities around the globe host an IRONMAN 70.3 race, the Chattanooga race has become one of the most highly-rated events on the circuit, selling out quickly each year. In last year’s Athletes’ Choice awards, Chattanooga was voted second in both the Best Race Venue Experience and Will Recommend to a Friend categories; we tied for third in the Best Host City Experience; and received a fourth-place ranking for the Best Overall Bike.

“Chattanooga’s welcoming community provides athletes with the opportunity to enjoy a beginner friendly course while experiencing southern hospitality,” said Keats McGonigal, Senior Regional Director for IRONMAN, via email.

We are also the only city in the world to host a full-distance IRONMAN, an IRONMAN 70.3 and the IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship (which drew 4,500 athletes representing 91 countries in 2017). Becoming a host city to such large-scale events has had a positive economic impact on the city with revenue dollars well into the millions per event.

But now in our 5th year of hosting IRONMAN races, none of this is news to us locals. In fact, there probably isn’t much about the course, the training, the athletes, or the impact on the city that you haven’t already heard about.

Let me focus instead on another aspect of the race—one that is often overlooked. And yet it’s huge. In fact, it requires 3,000 individuals putting in over 12,000 hours!

No, I’m not talking about the training hours the athletes put in; I’m talking about the volunteers. These individuals are champions just as much as the athletes are, and most live right here in our city. A quick glance at the list of volunteer needs for an event of this scale is nearly overwhelming. And yet races like this could not happen without their support.

“The response from the volunteers in Chattanooga makes this one of the best events on the IRONMAN circuit,” says McGonigal. “They truly come out and embrace the athletes.” Talk about southern hospitality at its finest.

Some people volunteer days before the race to stuff packets and help with registration, others host professional athletes in their home for the duration of their stay. The crazy ones show up at 4 a.m. on race day to help with things like body marking and set-up, and others are there to hand out medals and clean up as the exhausted athletes bask in their completed accomplishment.

So what does race day look like from the vantage point of a volunteer?

“I have a business card that says ‘professional volunteer’,” laughs Katie Schumacher, who has volunteered at nearly every IRONMAN event in Chattanooga. “I thought it was a great way to give back to the community.”

A former tri-athlete herself, she says she volunteers because it helps the athletes. She has served in many capacities over the past few years from heading up the kids’ races last year, to body-marking, to being a Homestay Captain which meant finding the locals who would be willing to open their homes to host professional athletes. A die-hard volunteer, she is one of the ones out there at 4 a.m. and will stay through the end of the day helping where she can, or simply cheering on the athletes.