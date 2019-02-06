The Wheels On The Bus

Chattanooga public transit, past and present

Imagine more than 300 miles of track connecting the North Shore to St. Elmo…Downtown to Lookout Mountain…Red Bank to Signal Mountain. Comfortable, efficient, affordable electric vehicles moving thousands of people a day to and from work and shopping. A vision of 2020? No, a memory of 1920.

Chattanooga’s past was marked by one of the most advanced public transit systems in the south. Streetcars were the preferred mode of transportation by many in the city for decades in the early 20th century.

Low interest rates, cheap gas, and movement to the suburbs made the rail less attractive as a way of getting around, and so in the 1940s the streetcar fell out of fashion altogether. Tracks were paved over and forgotten. Even today, some of the wider streets in town like Market St. and Rossville Blvd., when undergoing a repaving project, can give up the long-hidden tracks.

For decades after, diesel buses and sedan cabs were the only other public transportation available in the Chattanooga area. A private company, Southern Coach Lines, ran routes to and fro from the end of World War II until 1973 when the Chattanooga Area Regional Transit Authority was created. CARTA has been the torch-bearer ever since.

But Chattanooga is different today. It will be even more different tomorrow. What will public transportation look like in the future? What factors must be considered when planning for the movement of a population? It’s not easy. It’s part history lesson, part research, part crystal ball, and all subject to change.

Rather than a crystal ball, CARTA has chosen to take a more measured, a more scientific approach. For the last year, the authority has been conducting surveys, hiring consultants, and holding workshops trying to see where people will be in the near future. Where are the jobs going to be? Where will the new houses and apartments be built?

“We’re in the middle of doing a five-year plan,” says Lisa Maragnano, Executive Director of CARTA. “We’ve hired Jarrett Walker Consulting and we just had our second workshop with them last week to look at what transportation could look like in Chattanooga going forward.”

And yet the best-laid plans don’t always work out, even with research. When Volkswagen first began operations at Enterprise South, it was thought bus routes would need to be added to accommodate the thousands of workers there. But when city leaders realized how much that would cost up front, no one was willing to sign a check.

“When I got here,” Maragnano recalls, “we applied for a grant and were awarded a CMAQ (Congestion Mitigation, Air Quality) grant for a three-year pilot project out to Volkswagen.” Maragnano says she felt the grant would lead to success, but the ridership just wasn’t there. As a result, after the grant ran out, two of the routes were dropped. The city provided funding to keep the downtown loop running.

The failure wasn’t from lack of effort.

“We did handouts, we did payroll stuffers, we did all these things to try and get [people to ride],” claims Maragnano, “and people just didn’t want to use it.”

It’s a recurring theme in Chattanooga where the independence of owning a car, with the freedom of movement and schedule, outweighs any argument, no matter how valid, that public transportation is good for the pocketbook and the environment.

According to NerdWallet.com, the cost of owning an automobile in the United States averages $8,469 per year. Compare that to around $50 for a 30-day all-you-can-ride pass on CARTA. And fewer cars on the road means fewer pollutants in the air. Yet with all the arguments, Chattanoogans still hold onto their cars.