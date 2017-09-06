The World Comes To Chattanooga

How Chattanooga and Ironman created a match made in athletic heaven

It seems like just a few short years ago that Chattanooga awoke one weekend morning to notice a large number of extremely physically fit people swimming, biking and running all around the city.

What was going on? Who were these people? Why did they do this to their bodies?

Well, that was then. Now we are all quite familiar with the sights of world class athletes descending upon the Scenic City twice a year for both the Ironman and the Ironman 70.3 races. What makes the next several weeks unusual is that our fair city will be playing host to not one, but two events in two weeks time. And one of them is a world championship.

Kicking off this week, Chattanooga plays host to the Ironman 70.3 World Championship, featuring the best triathletes in the world in the pinnacle event in the global Ironman 70.3 triathlon series.

During the past year, more than 130,000 athletes participated in a season of qualifying races to grab one of the 3,000 slots in the championship, a series which consisted of over 85 events in locations such as Australia, Germany, South Africa and Switzerland. Participants in the Ironman 70.3 World Championship will range in age from 18 to over 75, representing over 70 countries.

When it was announced that Chattanooga would be the host city, Ironman CEO Andrew Messick said he was thrilled by the choice. “Chattanooga is a first-class city, fully qualified and well-equipped to deliver an exceptional event, and we look forward to providing our athletes with an unforgettable championship race experience,” he said.

The Ironman 70.3 World Championship week officially kicks off Thursday evening with a welcome banquet at the convention center, where one can only imagine the inordinate amount of carbs that will be consumed as racers gear up their metabolisms for the race.

On Friday morning, there will be an IronKids half mile and one mile fun run down on the riverfront. Then on Saturday, the female competitors get underway, sliding into the Tennessee River at 7:30 a.m. sharp. On Sunday, the male competitors take their turn, taking to the river at 7:30 in the morning as well.

If you plan on coming to see part of the event, it helps to know where everything will be happening. The first leg of the 70.3 is the swim, which starts and finishes at Ross’s Landing.

Athletes will face a challenging course as they set off in a clockwise direction across the Tennessee River. After making a right turn at the first buoy, they will swim up river 940 yards before ferrying across and back down to Ross’s Landing.

Then comes the bike course, which takes riders five miles south of town before beginning the 3.5 mile climb up Lookout Mountain on Ochs Highway. Athletes will get to experience the incredible view as they ride along the top of Lookout Mountain before a quick decent down Highway 136 before turning to head back north.

Near the end of the bike loop they will get the opportunity to ride through historic Chickamauga before making the final stretch back into downtown Chattanooga. For those that like to keep track of such things, the total elevation gain for the ride is 3,442 feet.

Then comes the running. The athletes will have a chance to see the Scenic City up close and personal as they complete two loops through downtown Chattanooga, the Tennessee Riverwalk, Veterans Bridge, North Shore, Walnut Street Bridge and the beautiful Riverfront Parkway. The final stretch will bring them back down Riverfront Parkway to Ross’s Landing, for a total distance of, you guessed it 70.3 miles between all three legs.