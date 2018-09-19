Three Chords And A Bowl Of Chili

It's the perfect combination: homemade chili & good music

A good bowl of chili is like a good song—it tells a story. And like writing a song, cooking chili is an exploration. Start with a lyric or an ingredient, a loose melody or improvised recipe and go to town.

Stir, simmer, step away. Come back and taste. Add touches of this and that, a pinch to give a note of cinnamon or cayenne. In a few hours you have a moveable feast that gathers friends and family just about anywhere. That familiarity of scent, of sound, comforts and entices us to go back for seconds, even thirds.

On a warm September evening, a hint of autumn in the light breeze as I prepare chili for my neighbor, it dawns on me—chili is the culinary equivalent to an American folk song. I toast garlic, corn, and Cubanelle peppers in olive oil, throwing in guesstimations of seasonings that straddle a flavor highway somewhere between Austin and Cincinnati. By the time I’m browning the beef I’m tapping my cowboy boots, humming “Streets of Laredo.”

I pour in a can of Hutton & Smith Rocktoberfest and a cup of double-strength coffee. The “soup of the devil,” a label reportedly coined by 18th Century Spanish priests, bubbles and turns a dark, fiery crimson. The boil gets me singing that old New Orleans standard, “St. James Infirmary Blues.”

Maybe it’s watching the harmonious fusion of varied ingredients, but I drift into random connections of the origins of these two songs, kin to one another in melodic and lyrical lineage traced to Irish ballad “The Unfortunate Rake” and British sea shanty “Spanish Ladies.” I add tomato sauce, turn down the heat, and let it blend.

My neighbor, Janice Myers, comes over for dinner.

“Mmmm. It smells so good,” she says. “I’ve been waiting for this all day.”

Janice, who has lived on the North Shore for 46 years, grew up just across the Georgia line and recalls her mother getting chili bricks from Charlie Powell Meats in St. Elmo in the 1970s. Marrying and starting her own family, chili bricks became the basis of her recipe, which includes pinto beans and hot dogs.

“When my son was little he loved hot dogs so I’d cut them up to mix in with the ground beef.”I ask Janice if she think's there’s a connection between chili and music.

“You know,” she says, pausing for that first sip of chili, “when I think about chili I always think about hungry cowboys out there riding the lonely range and sitting around a campfire eating bowls of chili. I picture them playing that instrument you play, the harmonica.”

Interestingly, Janice’s chili brick is a concept originated by chuck wagon cooks in the 1800s. Made from dried beef and seasonings, they were easily transported in saddle bags and easily prepared by adding water and heat, making them a staple on cattle drives.

Chattanooga’s own travelin’ outlaw balladeer, Roger Alan Wade, happens to be an affirmed chili devotee. He’s penned songs for the likes of Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings and George Jones, among others, and when I tell him my neighbor’s story he seizes on it immediately.

“Man, that’s just a wonderful image. She has a poet’s eye. I can tell you that,” Roger says. “I think probably the cornerstone of American music is basically a chili brick and a harmonica.”

There’s an intuitive nature to music and chili that needs no roadmap. It comes from the heart.“It always seems we end up making our music the same way my favorite chilies are made. I ain’t much on recipes,” Roger says. “I never let a recipe or formula get in the way of chili or music. You just wing it and dig on the results and see where the mistakes lead you. Hopefully that keeps it interesting. On both accounts, with the chili and the music.”