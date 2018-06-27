Time To Get Out Of The House

There is no lack of fun things to see and do all around town
With the unbridled charm that the picturesque city of Chattanooga uses to enchant locals, and visitors with daily by way of its thriving music scene, events, activities, happenings, arts, and the overall heartbeat that is felt throughout the city, the great outdoors of Chattanooga has natural mystic, and a heartbeat of its own.
Chattanooga is alive, and it is a fantastic time for all people to experience all that Chattanooga has to offer. Where the city-based activities are great and hold their own experiences, the outdoor adventures that are available make Chattanooga an absolute paradise for outdoor enthusiasts.
Outdoor activities that center around and surround the Scenic City are somewhat of an abyss in terms of options. On any given day, a person could take a hike at a local trail, hang glide off a mountain, go mountain biking, play disc-golf, have a picnic in a park, relax at a waterfall, swim in a local swimming hole, paddleboard the Tennessee River, and then go to an outdoor music event; all in just one day.
While that does not seem realistic to most people due to the restraints of time, and “real life” getting in the way, it absolutely is possible. If one were to disagree I would ask them to prove me wrong by giving it a shot. Maybe not those specific things, or in that specific order, but something to that effect; try it, experience the magic.
Certainly, many people are aware of the natural treasures that are available in Chattanooga and even travel to experience it, however, it seems as if a lot of residents and visitors are unaware of the endless opportunities that are available for people to be outside, exploring Mother Nature.
After reconnoitering the area, researching, and speaking to outdoor enthusiasts over time, I have come to learn about some extraordinary local places. Even after narrowing it down, options are seemingly endless. Hopefully, this will lead people to some of their new favorite places.
Keep it Simple
Sometimes getting out and being outdoors does not have to take a whole lot of planning or be time-consuming treks. Simple things like taking a stroll in Coolidge/Renaissance Park, on the Walnut Street Bridge, or on the Riverwalk are great ways to enjoy outdoor Chattanooga.
Visiting the magical Sculpture Fields at Montague Park is another simple way to experience the outdoors, and the local art scene in one sitting.
Renting a bike from one of the biking stations set around town by Bike Chattanooga and cycling around the city is another great way to explore downtown while getting some fresh air.
Also, with all the outdoor summer concert series like Riverfront Nights, and Nightfall, getting outdoors can be as easy as following the sound of the music.
Adventures for the Kamikaze/Adrenaline Junkies
There is no half stepping involved with extreme sports and activities, either people are, or they are not, there is no in between. It takes a special kind of person to thrill seek through adventures, but for those that seek an adrenaline rush, Chattanooga could very well be a mecca for buccaneers.
A few of the options are hang-gliding, cliff-jumping, whitewater rafting and kayaking, sky-diving, mountain biking, hot air balloon Journeys, climbing and rappelling, and zip-lining adventures; there are endless opportunities to get your heart pumping. For more information visit Outdoor Chattanooga.
Geocaching
Geocache is an outdoor recreational activity where players use a GPS or mobile device to play hide and seek with containers called “caches”, that are marked by coordinates. This game is played all over the world, and the containers are filled with various prizes, where participants are supposed to take something and leave something. It is like treasure hunting, where explorers find clues that lead to the “treasure box”.
It is a great way to have fun, it is very much mini-missions that help people discover areas. There are free apps available for devices, and thousands of boxes scattered all over Chattanooga. The difficulty ranges from easy to difficult. Go find them!
Disc Golf
Disc Golf is a fantastic way to enjoy a nice day outside. For those that are unaware, Disc Golf is an outdoor activity that is much like golf, but instead of using clubs and a ball, players throw a variety of frisbees from a tee/launch pad, into a metal basket.
Courses are set with maps, and each basket has a set number of attempts that equal par. Players try to conquer the course and have the lowest score of people they are playing against.
There are several different courses in the area, such as The Sinks Disk Golf Course, Shepard Disc Golf Course, Portland Park, Dupont Park, 9 On Top Disc Golf Course, and Cloudland Canyon. All local courses that range in difficulty, spend a few summer weekends testing out the courses to find your favorite.
Dog Parks
Dog parks are a great way for both dogs and humans alike to get some quality time outdoors. Many of the dog parks have areas for the dogs, as well as hiking trails that surround it so after the animals get their fill of the dog park, dogs and company can take a nice stroll to end the adventure.
Chattanooga has numerous dog parks, whether you live in Red Bank, Hixson, or Downtown. Places like Play.Wash.Pint, Duck Pond, White Oak, Greenway Farms, Chew Chew Canine Parks are all perfect locations for animals and humans to unite and socialize among species while enjoying mother nature.
Tennessee River Adventures
With the Tennessee River running right through Downtown Chattanooga, and the endless adventures that revolve around it, makes it a main event for outdoor aficionados. People can paddleboard, canoe, jet-ski, kayak, or just enjoy the day cruising on a boat. Any given day passersby can see the montage of people enjoying various activities.
There is a social aspect to it as well, the water enthusiasts have developed into quite a large community. Get involved, don’t miss out on the excitement. Adventure companies like L2 Outside, and River Canyon Adventures are great starting points to figure out how to get on the water with rental equipment.
Hiking Trails/Areas
Thousands of miles of trails wrap around Chattanooga, so finding a hiking trail is not very challenging. People should use online resources to locate trails and match expertise levels before venturing out. Many are suitable for all, having various trailheads to choose by difficulty levels. Hikers should be aware of signs along the way. They can offer valuable advice and safety warnings.
After much narrowing down, it has been determined that some of the best trails are Point Park, Julia Falls Overlook, High Ridge Trail Head, Pot Point Nature Trail, Ochs Garden Trailhead, White Oaks Mountain Trails, High Ridge Trail Head, Snoopers Rock, Sliding Rock Trailhead, Ritchie Hollow Trail, Guild-Hardy Trail Head, Browns Ferry Federal Road Trails, Shingle Trail, Millers Way Trailhead, Stringers Ridge Trails, Middle Creek Trail, Eagles Nest Quarry, Sunset Rock.
Extended Backpack Hiking Trails
The Appalachian Trail, and the Cumberland Gap. While both trails can be visited for day hike purposes, the more extreme hiker can hit the trails and be gone for an extended amount of time.
Where the Appalachian Trail eventually ends up in Maine, some local parts of it are perfect for local adventures. On the AT, locally accessible sweet spots are Roan Mountain and Grayson Highlands (according to experts).
Spelunking/Caving
With innumerable caverns around the area for the spelunking, Chattanooga is a prime location for cave voyagers. According to Outdoor Chattanooga, the greater Chattanooga area is home to more than 7,000 caves, all within an hour drive from Downtown Chattanooga.
Outdoor adventurers have the option to walk through commercial caverns, or journey through wild caves. Disclaimer that the wild cave option is recommended for the experienced with proper equipment. Wild caves can be fragile and dangerous.
A good starting place for people interested is Raccoon Mountain Caverns, which has five miles of mapped cave systems with guided tours.
Nature Areas, State, and National Areas
With the overwhelming options available for people seeking outdoor adventure, narrowing down the top nature areas is challenging.
Where there may be better places not listed, some of the best areas that Chattanooga has to offer are the Chickamauga Dam Tennessee Riverpark, Turchin Reservation National Park, Tennessee River Gorge Trust, Lula Lake, Enterprise South, Moccasin Bend National Park, Booker T. Washington State Park, Prentice Cooper State Park, Savage Gulf Natural Area, Cumberland Gap, Rock Town, Chattanooga and Chickamauga National Military Park, Big Soddy Gulf Creek, Reflection Riding and Arboretum, Audubon Acres, Maclellan Island Wildlife Sanctuary (in the middle of the Tennessee River, accessible by boat only), and the Elsie Chapin Wildlife Sanctuary.
Some of the areas are a bit of a drive, and not located directly in Chattanooga. They are all world class destinations, and well worth the trip.
Mountain Biking
Top mountain biking destinations are White Oaks Mountain Biking Trails, Raccoon Mountain Biking Trails, Chilhowie Recreation Area, Enterprise South, White Oak Mountain, Bear Creek/Pinhoti Loop, and the Cherokee National Forest.
Climbing
According to specialists, the best local outdoor climbing areas are scattered about Lookout, Signal, and Raccoon Mountains. Also, the Stone Fort Little Rock City, Deep Creek, and Rocktown in Lafayette, GA (about 45 minutes away from downtown Chattanooga).
Go Chasing Waterfalls
While there are multiple waterfalls to chase, Falling Water Falls State Natural Area, Fall Creek Falls, Lula Falls, Desoto Falls, Laurel Falls, Ozone Falls, and Rainbow Falls are the top natural waterfall areas to experience.
A special shout out goes out to the maniacs out there that run as a lifestyle. You guys are the real MVP’s. There is a breed of humans around Chattanooga that run fifty and one hundred-mile competitions, up mountains, and on trails.
The dedication and heart that these elite athletes demonstrate are sole. Keep on trucking guys, you are truly an inspiration.
Endless options for activities are available daily. This list is just the tip of the iceberg. There are not too many places on Earth that have the infinite outdoor activities available like in Chattanooga.
For those that play, carry on, for those that do not, break the routine and explore outdoor Chattanooga. You will thank yourself later, it is breathtaking.
Adam Beckett is a professional writer that has a tremendous passion for life, love, dancing, and adventures. Love is his intention for everything that he does, especially writing. He uses writing as a platform to spread positivity and refuses to write articles that criticize anything or holds a negative tone.
Photo courtesy Chattanooga Skydiving