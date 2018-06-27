Time To Get Out Of The House

There is no lack of fun things to see and do all around town

With the unbridled charm that the picturesque city of Chattanooga uses to enchant locals, and visitors with daily by way of its thriving music scene, events, activities, happenings, arts, and the overall heartbeat that is felt throughout the city, the great outdoors of Chattanooga has natural mystic, and a heartbeat of its own.

Chattanooga is alive, and it is a fantastic time for all people to experience all that Chattanooga has to offer. Where the city-based activities are great and hold their own experiences, the outdoor adventures that are available make Chattanooga an absolute paradise for outdoor enthusiasts.

Outdoor activities that center around and surround the Scenic City are somewhat of an abyss in terms of options. On any given day, a person could take a hike at a local trail, hang glide off a mountain, go mountain biking, play disc-golf, have a picnic in a park, relax at a waterfall, swim in a local swimming hole, paddleboard the Tennessee River, and then go to an outdoor music event; all in just one day.

While that does not seem realistic to most people due to the restraints of time, and “real life” getting in the way, it absolutely is possible. If one were to disagree I would ask them to prove me wrong by giving it a shot. Maybe not those specific things, or in that specific order, but something to that effect; try it, experience the magic.

Certainly, many people are aware of the natural treasures that are available in Chattanooga and even travel to experience it, however, it seems as if a lot of residents and visitors are unaware of the endless opportunities that are available for people to be outside, exploring Mother Nature.

After reconnoitering the area, researching, and speaking to outdoor enthusiasts over time, I have come to learn about some extraordinary local places. Even after narrowing it down, options are seemingly endless. Hopefully, this will lead people to some of their new favorite places.

Keep it Simple

Sometimes getting out and being outdoors does not have to take a whole lot of planning or be time-consuming treks. Simple things like taking a stroll in Coolidge/Renaissance Park, on the Walnut Street Bridge, or on the Riverwalk are great ways to enjoy outdoor Chattanooga.

Visiting the magical Sculpture Fields at Montague Park is another simple way to experience the outdoors, and the local art scene in one sitting.

Renting a bike from one of the biking stations set around town by Bike Chattanooga and cycling around the city is another great way to explore downtown while getting some fresh air.

Also, with all the outdoor summer concert series like Riverfront Nights, and Nightfall, getting outdoors can be as easy as following the sound of the music.

Adventures for the Kamikaze/Adrenaline Junkies

There is no half stepping involved with extreme sports and activities, either people are, or they are not, there is no in between. It takes a special kind of person to thrill seek through adventures, but for those that seek an adrenaline rush, Chattanooga could very well be a mecca for buccaneers.

A few of the options are hang-gliding, cliff-jumping, whitewater rafting and kayaking, sky-diving, mountain biking, hot air balloon Journeys, climbing and rappelling, and zip-lining adventures; there are endless opportunities to get your heart pumping. For more information visit Outdoor Chattanooga.

Geocaching

Geocache is an outdoor recreational activity where players use a GPS or mobile device to play hide and seek with containers called “caches”, that are marked by coordinates. This game is played all over the world, and the containers are filled with various prizes, where participants are supposed to take something and leave something. It is like treasure hunting, where explorers find clues that lead to the “treasure box”.