Time To Go Play In The Dirt

Garden Therapy: a physic for your mind, body, and spirit

As the ground dries out from the months of torrential downpour, it is prime time to get on your knees and get dirty! Studies show that there are therapeutic benefits to digging in the dirt, such as reducing stress and curbing depression—one resource even mentioned that garden therapy can help with erectile dysfunction.

Seriously though, while you might think I hate gardening because I killed an aloe plant twice (did you know you can sunburn aloe?), I really enjoy playing in the dirt. Now, you have to be careful with the term “dirt” because I was recently corrected, doggone near publicly shamed, by a random person at an agricultural conference.

“Dirt” is what you wash from behind your ears. Dirt is dead. “Soil” is alive. With that definition, I felt accurate in describing my land as dirt because it appears as there is no life to it.

Soil is what we are really talking about when referring to planting, as it is full of nutrients, water, organic matter, and air. As a first-generation farmer who has a record of burning aloe and butchering healthy plants, I own that I have a lot to learn about soil and planting. This is why I am a chicken farmer, because at least if I kill my crop, we can still eat it.

But even on a smaller scale, I have friends who have great green thumbs and were wanting to know more about soil tests so they can maximize their garden in a more natural way.

With that being said, I have come to embrace my lack of skill in growing anything because now I feel like I can blame it on the quality of dirt, I mean soil.

Testy Grounds

Now I understand that it may not be my lack of skill, yeah right, but actually the lack of soil quality that is preventing anything from growing in my presence. Great! So, now what? Soil testing is intimidating but is a great first step to getting a clearer idea of what you are working against.

People may debate on how you test your soil but everyone agrees on when to test it. Take samples before planting in the spring or fall, and choose to test both seasons if desired. Testing before these opportune times of planting will give you the best reading on your soil just before the peak season.

We tried two methods. First, we went with the cheap kit from the local hardware store that will indicate levels of pH, nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium. Besides the tiny font instructions, it was pretty simple to execute.

Dig down 4 inches, then mix one part soil with five parts water. It does not clarify how much of a sample you need but one cup ought to cover it. Remove test tube capsule. Take a portion of your water-soil mixture and place in the test tube, then add the powder from capsule, shake, and let sit indoors for 10 minutes.

It was a cheap and easy method; however, it didn’t go into specifics. By contrast, the UT Extension soil testing packet was costlier and required more thought but delivered more detailed results. The fact the document says in the first line, “submitting soil samples is an easy procedure” made me immediately think, “thou dost protest too much”—and sure enough, it was like taking the SAT’s. Now, sending off the sample is easy. Scoop your sample and send it off. It’s the paperwork that will get you.

I suggest the Plus Test which is $15, as it will give you a nice overall reading in regards to pH, phosphorus, nitrogen, and potassium, as well as calcium and iron. You could add on other tests for anywhere up to $35, but start with the basic then go from there. The paperwork is a bit daunting to fill out and interpret the results, but it delivers more detailed data than the cheap hardware store test.