Weeding Out Our Food Deserts

Fighting to ensure everyone in Chattanooga has access to a healthy diet

Bingo’s Market, a mere four-and-a-half months old, is in full start-up phase. Just ask Tara Williams, manager at the market. When new customers come in the market on the first floor of Patton Towers, an affordable housing space in the downtown, she’ll ask if they are familiar with what the market is trying to accomplish and if they have any suggestions on what they would like to find nestled in among its shelves.

By the cash register, the store keeps a running list of those suggestions. And in a quiet moment when guests are not shopping for Gatorade, Georgia-grown pinto beans and Tylenol, she glances through it.

Two round tables sit in the center of the store. A refrigeration unit hums while a sage and citrus Yankee Candle burns by the register. One person suggested Ginger Ale. Williams strikes it out. It’s a no-no. The store doesn’t sell items with high fructose corn syrup.

Like a bodega corner store that you might find in New York City, Bingo’s Market tries to offer a little bit for everybody. It offers cans of La Croix for workers in the nearby Edney Innovation Center, for example. But there are some notable differences. Gone are the offerings of beer, so is the quintessential bodega cat.

The primary goal of the market—which was established by the YMCA with help from Causeway, the Lyndhurst Foundation and The Enterprise Center—is to bring healthy food options to the residents of Patton Towers. Without Bingo’s, many would have to hop on a CARTA bus to the closest Food City stores, either on Brainerd Road or Tennessee Avenue. Without the market, poverty plus the distance to healthy, affordable food options would mean the residents of Patton Towers would be living in a food desert.

The market’s customers include Melissa Yother, who before Bingo’s, would sometimes take a buggy and walk to Publix on the Northshore, she said, taking breaks and enjoying the walk. Being a diabetic, she shops at Bingo’s often for their selection of fruits and veggies. Verna Stone, on the other hand, got her groceries at Buehler’s Market until it closed in April. She usually catches the elevator from her apartment above and walks through the market’s door once maybe twice a day, often to get a bottle of peach iced tea.

“The people is nice in here,” Stone said. “They treat you with respect.”Part of William’s job is explaining healthy foods, just what is organic foods and why they are preferable to produce treated with pesticides, for example.

Bingo’s Market is one of the most recent efforts to shrink the food deserts in this city, to provide healthy, affordable food to low income residents who might not have the ability to drive out and get it.

Over the last few years, the city has continued to search for long-term solutions to food deserts. What seems to be working at the moment isn’t attracting supermarkets, but smaller initiatives, like corner stores.

In the coming months, Bingo’s market is working on becoming self-sustaining, attracting a reliable stream of customers so it can continue to open its doors. “We need the support of the community if this is to continue,” Williams said.

By the numbers

It’s not just Chattanooga. The USDA’s Economic Research Service estimated about 19 million Americans live in food deserts. Essentially, the USDA defines a food desert as a census tract where 20 percent of the residents live below the poverty line and at least 33 percent live more than a mile away from a grocery store if in an urban area. If that census tract is rural, then 33 percent of the residents have to live more than 10 miles from a grocery store.