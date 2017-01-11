Welcome To Fiddlers Anonymous

Oft overlooked music store finds the heart of musical education

From the street, Fiddlers Anonymous has the look of another music store, but within those doors is something much more special and unique than that. There are indeed instruments for sale, and strings and all the fiddly bits and pieces musicians invariably need, but all of that seems more like an afterthought, a matter of convenience to the folks who come there to play. At the end of the day, it’s playing that is the heart and soul of the place, and the passionate desire to share the gift of playing with anyone looking to learn.

The shop/school and all it represents to the community is the fruit of August and Eric Bruce’s labor, and it all started in a basement. Starting at the tender age of fifteen, August has spent over half her life teaching people to play the fiddle, but in all that time she was again and again dismayed at the number of people who had the desire, but not the means. Lessons cost money. Instruments cost money. Repairs cost money. That meant that for many people, music was simply beyond their grasp. This did not sit well with August, or her husband Eric, a firefighter who also happens to be a pretty fine bass player.

As August puts it, “You look around and see so many things wrong in the world, so many things that need fixing, and there’s so much you just can’t do anything about. One day I realized, this is what I can do.”

She and Eric started hosting “free fiddle lessons” and jam sessions in their basement garage, a tiny one-car affair that at one time managed to hold thirty-five people with pickers and grinners lining the stairs and every other available surface. They also set up at the Lookout Farmers market in Redbank, playing music and bringing along a table of “loaner” fiddles for other people to try, offering on-the-spot basic instruction.

“It was an open invitation, a musical outreach program and Dale and Laurie (of the Farmers Market) were very supportive,” says August, who is always quick to credit the people who helped along the way.

It was clear they were going to need more room to take the project further so they started looking for a storefront, a place with more room for students and teachers, a place with greater accessibility. Limited funds made it a daunting and frustrating task until the grandparents of one of her regular students announced they were retiring and offered their space (the Scooter Shop on Dayton Blvd.) They had a place, now they just needed everything else.

“At first, we didn’t even have enough chairs and little capital, so I spent a lot of time being a magpie, collecting little bits here and there.”

As awareness of August and Eric’s efforts grew, so did the response from the community. Friends, relatives and strangers began donating old, unused instruments. Where repairs were necessary, August had the tools and skill to make them, and soon the couple had an impressive collection of instruments which are always available for anyone to come in to the shop and play or practice for no charge.

In fact, most of what goes on at Fiddlers Anonymous is free of charge. There are fees for private lessons, of course, and small fees for repairs as well as the assortment of instruments and accessories that are for sale, but the idea at the heart of the unique business model is that anyone can come in and learn to play with free lessons from a host of instructors, on instruments the shop provides.