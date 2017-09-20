Welcoming Our Autonomous Overlords

How to stop worrying and learn to love the future of self-driving cars

The future the 1950's thought we’d have is about to happen. We’ve got our talking watches, microwave ovens and color TVs. The robots have voices and their bodies are on the way, including disturbing sexy—and sexless—robots.

We have trouble with the battery life of our pocket supercomputers and helicopters. The fields are dotted with wind turbines (in most of the country, but that’s another story), and rooftops with solar panels.

We have clothes that heat, cool and talk to you; private spaceflight; single-wheel electric scooters; and Marty McFly’s self-lacing sneakers. Aside from flying cars, which will never happen, all we’re still really missing is our Jetsonian transport pods.

A weird convergence of technologies is making it possible. To be competitive, electric cars have to be fully computerized, with features like drive-by-wire that were controversially dangerous not long ago.

Many are also in contact with the factory—Teslas in the path of Hurricane Irma received an automatic over-the-air range extension to help their owners escape. Lane departure warning, distance sensing cruise control and predictive headlights start to make up many of the practical little pieces of a self-driving car.

Decision-making is another matter. Even if it takes half a second for data to get from a car to HQ and back, that’s far too long and it won’t happen at all in a thunderstorm. AI requires enormous and complex datasets, coming in part from…cellphones, the edge of human-computer interaction. They have not only taught engineers how computers should interact with people, they’ve also driven the mass production of exactly the sort of rugged, compact and powerful systems needed on the road. The mechanical pieces are all in place, as the actual self-driving testbed cars are proving.

Missing are two human pieces, legislation and acceptance. We have a terrible track record of making laws dealing with technology, which is not going to change. So we need to adjust our attitudes.

When we first started talking seriously about real-world autonomous cars five or six years ago, they seemed like the worst thing in the world. For enthusiasts this idea was horrifying, but it was disturbing for more than car lovers. Keeping personal responsibility runs deep though America, a common theme for left-leaning Libertarians and alt-right Conservatives. Letting a programmer’s philosophy—and worse, an AI’s decisions—make choices for you, is hard to swallow.

It’s not so much the life-or-death choices that are hard to accept, it’s all the little ones. Sure, there are people who will miss a family reunion rather than getting on a plane, but most of us accept that there are situations where it’s ok to trust the expertise of, say, a Boeing 737 pilot.

Your car, however, is a little house you can take with you. And if people feel the need to defend their houses with AR-15s, how much more personal is the car? You don’t even touch one without permission. Most of us are willing to accept a knock on the door.

As a nanny state loving Liberal, I wasn’t bothered by the decision-making part. But as a car lover, autonomous cars were horrifying. Everyone who owns a car should be a fully qualified and engaged driver, right? Just like every teacher needs to be a loving and qualified educator, every cop needs to be colorblind and every railroad engineer needs not to be on meth.

It’s how the world is supposed to work and more importantly, a fundamental tenet of car culture. You need to be worthy of the car. Both militant car people and militant home defenders need some way to come around. What we have to do is look at autonomous cars as a reality in the glare of daylight, when we’ll see that driving actually sucks.