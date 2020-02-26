Wellness At The Deep End Of The Pool

Understanding that the think tank can’t run on empty

I was having a conversation with a physician friend recently. He’s in top notch physical condition, and it shows. You know the type—one percent body fat (not really of course), toned, muscled, full head of hair (well okay, that’s my issue), and a set of pearly whites you could use to guide a barge into a foggy harbor.

But you can’t dislike this guy even as you loosen your belt to the next notch. He’s upbeat, motivating and excited about the conversation. Exuding endorphins, he was talking with me about the nutrition-exercise connection.

“People sometimes think we lose weight by exercising. That may be a byproduct and increasing our exercise can certainly help break through a weight-loss plateau. But really, our weight is about nutrition. Our health maintenance is about exercise.”

This sounds like a clear, no-nonsense understanding of the broad brushstrokes of good health. And this is one reason I like talking with him. He wants people to be educated in order to optimize their success.

“Exercise, movement, breathing properly and such,” he continued, “keeps our heart healthy. As well as our blood pressure, our brain, lungs and other internal organs. And of course, there are the benefits to our mood and general psychology. If we want to lose or gain weight, however, turn to nutrition to manage blood sugar, balance carbs, proteins, fats, etc.”

His words are as gold as his Rolex (last one I promise) and provide inspiration for the healer within. My own experience at the gym has been very positive. Whether working with a personal trainer or on my own with the machines, the benefits are plentiful. But he’s right—weight management success is relatively minor from purely working out. It’s the protein, carb, fat percentages and whole, natural foods that make the most difference.

The Mind-Body-Spirit Connection

I find all this very helpful. However, I also believe this type of discussion addresses just the tip of the wellness iceberg. Understanding the body and mind are intimately and irrefutably connected, true wellness is possible only when viewing ourselves as a synthesis—a holistic, organic, interdependent being that requires fuel for all our “selves”.

For proof, all one needs to do is think about the last time you were depressed. A state of even mild depression shows itself physically in a sluggish, unmotivated body. Let’s go play tennis. Let’s go for a walk. Are you serious? I’m fine right here binging on Netflix with my two friends, Ben and Jerry.

Conversely, when you feel physically unwell, you’re far more prone to brain fog, depression and other mental health issues. Better physical health—improved mood and a more positive outlook on life. Better psychological health—greater motivation to become and stay physically healthy.

This isn’t necessarily new info. Many of us use this awareness and work very hard at mind and body wellness. But knowing something intellectually (“Knowledge Is Power!”) and moving that knowledge into your life in a real and measurable way, are two different things.

Thich Nhat Hanh, the much-admired Zen Master and prolific author who’s been teaching mindfulness practice for more than seventy years has written a “love meditation” that begins:

“May I be peaceful, happy, and light in body and spirit. May I be safe and free from injury. May I be free from fear and anxiety.”

Witness the easy fluidity with which he addresses mind, body and spirit, and how he asks us to feel the intimate connection of all three.

He also writes, “Everything inside and around us wants to reflect itself in us. We don’t have to go anywhere to obtain the truth. We only need to be still, and things will reveal themselves in the still water of our heart.”