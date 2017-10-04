What Is This Thing Called Pride?

It's time to face up to the reality that gay rights are not just for liberals anymore

The enduring and much-loved comedian, actress and out lesbian, Lily Tomlin, is quoted as saying, “I always wanted to be somebody. Now I realize I should have been more specific.”

When I was a kid and the adults would ask, “What do you want to be when you grow up?” The usual answers were fireman, nurse, astronaut, cowboy…the heroes of a generation perhaps not as sophisticated as our modern times force us to be. Now, the answer of a little girl might be, “I want to be a boy.” Or a boy might realize “I want to be a girl.”

At worst, these are horrifying responses for some parents, and at the least, it’s a lot for a lot of people to wrap their minds around.

One of my favorite quotes comes from prolific writer Kurt Vonnegut, Jr. who is quoted as saying, “If you really want to hurt your parents and you don’t have nerve enough to be homosexual, the least you can do is go into the Arts.”

It does take nerve to be gay or lesbian. And it certainly takes nerve to be transgender. It takes a lot of guts to be who you are—from the questioning youth to the 85-year-old lesbian. And it takes a lot of soul-searching, and support, and therapy, and enormous strength to be who you feel yourself to be, especially when you don’t have familial, societal and religious support behind you.

When we stop to appreciate the enormity, for instance, of a transgender person’s life-altering decision, we realize it ain’t about the bathrooms; it’s about the age-old set of homophobic reactions couched in the concern of “those people” being around my kids. It’s about the difficulty conservative society has with anyone who’s different, let alone someone who has decided to be different.

And trans folks may be “different” to a lot of mainstream-thinkers, but to them, they have courageously emerged from being different—more accurately, from feeling inauthentic—to being who they truly are.

With former President Barack Obama announcing his support for same-sex marriage, the queer community has had a lot to celebrate in recent years. And our nationwide Pride events, whether outrageous and colorful, or subdued and home-grown, have reflected that. Glitter aside, the greater community, including our allies, has shared the call to arms of: “No civil rights movement has ever failed—and we will not fail.”

Such encouragement was the breath of fresh air the LGBTQ+ movement needed. However, this does not negate the undeniable history of often brutal treatment of gays, lesbians and transgender citizens and their lack of basic human rights in the eyes of government for most of this nation’s history.

The movement has made enormous strides over the past few decades, and the recent surge in public support for the once unthinkable concept of same-sex marriage reflects this quite radical shift in American culture. Homosexuality and support for the rights of gay and lesbian Americans are now widely accepted, even among Republicans, as a large majority of Americans say they know someone who is gay. But remember: America was not always so accepting and the rights we can all enjoy now are once again, under attack.

It was a different world when gays and lesbians were still relatively invisible in American society. Many gays lived in ghettos of their own in major cities, and most lived their lives in the closet, concealing their sexual orientation to keep their jobs or prevent eviction.

Commercial establishments were allowed to refuse service to (perceived) gay customers, and police were rarely sympathetic to gay victims of assault and other violent crimes.The American Psychiatric Association (APA) once listed homosexuality as a sociopathic personality disorder, and gays were routinely characterized in the media by crude stereotypes.