Where Does Our Art Come From?

Filling the blank canvas that Chattanooga's public art provides

It’s become almost second nature now. To walk through the city and look at the rhinoceros north of the river (he always seems eager to have the base of his horn scratched, though I’m not sure I should confess to climbing up on his wagon to touch him).

To visit the four ladies of the seasons, maybe wrap a hand around a solid arch or rounded heel. To flip a salute to the jaunty metal folks in silhouette—grandfather and granddaughter out for a walk, old man resting on a bench.

To amble as far as the Southside and greet the pensive girl, to pass by the brilliant, stories-tall murals and see the giant children playing way up high in an endless afternoon.

Like most of us, I don’t know most of the projects’ names unless I look them up. I don’t know which ones are public or private. It’s easy to take it for granted how much beauty—both natural and human-made—we have all around us in Chattanooga.

Taking a walk, as some Pulse writers have noted, is more than a synonym for exercise in Chattanooga. It’s like a free visit to a living, changing gallery that’s always open, even (especially) when it’s 2 a.m. and you’re depressed.

But it’s worth remembering that collection got there somehow. Some are private works, but many belong to the city—to all of us.

“Collection.” That’s the very word Katelyn Kirnie, Chattanooga’s Director of Public Art, uses to describe the works scattered across the city’s some 144 square miles. And just like any other gallery or museum curators, Kirnie and her staff pay ongoing attention to the collection, from helping communities conceive of a new work of art, to commission or acquisition, to ongoing maintenance and historical record keeping.

“We have 104 public art works as part of the city’s public collection that we own and maintain,” Kirnie says. “The oldest are the brick sculptures on the sidewalks. Before that, there was the Fireman’s Fountain and the bust in front of the courthouse, which is controversial these days.

“Jim Collins [a prolific contributor to the arts revitalization of the 1990s] will say, ‘That Fireman on top of the fountain was the only other public art in the city.’”

Collins and other individual artists became the heart of a new movement, with Collins himself creating multiple works for the city, including “Volumes”, the fountain sculpture in front of the public library on Broad Street and many other pieces, especially the distinctive two-dimensional people and animals.

One percent of the funds for the original riverfront revitalization went toward art, Kirnie says. Then and now, the city purchased standalone public sculptures, often via temporary exhibitions. Works by Isaac Duncan, John Petrie, and Cessna Decosimo, among others, were purchased this way.

“Public Art Chattanooga used to operate more as a nonprofit and in partnership with organizations,” she adds. “But now, we are pretty bound to hold an open-call request for proposals.”

The system has both pros and cons. Public requests for proposals (RFP) are more transparent than earlier systems relying on networks of philanthropy and personal connections. However, Kirnie says, “It works against emerging artists as well as established artists who are not used to this format.”

A beginner artist may not have the knowledge of the RFP process, while an extremely famous artist may expect a direct invitation.

“Nationally renowned artists who are working to get major commissions will not submit an application among hundreds of [applicants],” Kirnie says. “The RFP process selects for bread-and-butter artists with interns who are churning out proposals.”