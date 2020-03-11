You, Too, Can Brew

There’s nothing like a beer to make things better

One cold, bright Saturday, members of Barley Mob Brewers, a large homebrewing club in Chattanooga, sit around a long table at Hutton & Smith. The ambience is half April-colored sunshine, half cave-cozy. Around the table, beers stand in various states of half-full to half-empty: Hutton & Smith’s Promenade IPA, a couple of Pilsners, a German-style Altbier, and a richly colored Schwarzbier.

Generous with their time, a half dozen folks from Barley Mob have gathered to enjoy a cold one and discuss the joys of home brewing. Chris Arnt, current Barley Mob president, came to brewing as a rugby player for Tulane in the late 1980s. He started drinking craft beers in New Orleans when such drinks were difficult to find, and thought to himself, “How do I get more of these?”

The obvious answer was to brew them himself.

There weren’t a lot of resources at the time, adds Brian Bender, past vice president and current unofficial IT director of Barley Mob. There was the famous Charles Papazian’s Complete Joy of Home Brewing, but nowhere to buy equipment. Early home brewers converted things they found around their house or garage into brew pots, fermenters, siphons and the like.

And while today you can purchase fancy home brewing kits online or in boutique stores, you can still hand-tool what you need.

“Brewing is as expensive or as inexpensive as you want to make it,” Brian says. He goes on to explain that the American Homebrewers Association was one of the earliest groups to support home brewing.

“Barriers started to break down,” he says. “The Homebrewers Association was building teams, hosting panels, funding grants for minorities and women in brewing…it’s starting to open up, and I love seeing that in brewing. There’s more to be brought to the table.”

Meanwhile, Chris Arnt and his wife, Tracy, had started a homebrewing club in Atlanta before moving to Chattanooga. With their kids grown and out of the house, they started looking for the larger brewing community. It was quick to find and embrace them. Barley Mob Brewers, started as a drinking club in 2002, was “working to expand the craft beer scene in Chattanooga,” Chris says. “In those days it was just Big River [serving craft beer]. Now we have a dozen breweries in the area, over a dozen breweries and taprooms.”

“We’re trying to educate people,” adds Martha Gregory, who’s sitting beside her husband Mark Gregory. “We want to teach people that anyone can brew.”

Nowadays, home brewers, even in a small city the size of Chattanooga, have multiple events a year, from street fairs to judged competitions. Barley Mob does charity work too with a bottomless cup event at Mainx24 where proceeds are donated to the Chattanooga Area Food Bank as well as the Chattanooga Breakfast Rotary Club Brew Skies event.

There’s a lot of collaboration between local breweries and home brewers too. Hutton & Smith hosts a home brew competition, with the prize being to have your beer brewed on a large scale by the brewery. While you won’t earn any money, you’ll get your own tap handle to take home plus, of course, the joy of taking friends to a taproom for a drink of your own beer.

“The brewery may set a parameter, such as asking for a farmhouse style or a spiced beer,” Chris explains. “The brewery will taste it and pick the winner and that person will get to brew their beer. What’s super cool is their beer is on tap at that place.”

Brewing clubs judge each other’s competitions, allowing for better feedback and continuous improvement. Together, the state homebrewing associations compile points from local wins and announce a brewer of the year. Barley Mob members dominate recent winners’ lists, with Chattanooga’s Mark Gregory often finishing high and Barley Mob Brewers vying with the Music City Brewers for the state’s best brewing club.