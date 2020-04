Chattanooga Restaurant Take Out & Delivery

With the ongoing situation around the country and the world, local restaurants have had to close their doors for dine-in customers. However, many are still open and offering delivery, curbside pickup, and/or drive-through.

As a service to the community, we are keeping an updated list of all Chattanooga-area restaurants that we have been able to confirm are open and ready to cook you a tasty meal.

If you have a restaurant and would like to be added to this list, please send your information to info@chattanoogapulse.com

updated April 10, 2020

2 Squares A Day

Curbside pickup & Drive-thru

3399 Amnicola Hwy, (423) 697-7595

facebook.com/2SquaresADay2

Acropolis Grill

Curbside take-out

2213 Hamilton Place Blvd, (423) 899-5341

acropolisgrill.com

Alex's Thai Food & Noodle Bistro

Curbside take-out

26 E Main St #114, (423) 803-0999

facebook.com/AlexThaiFood

Alleia

Curbside take-out & delivery

Please call at least 30 minutes prior to your desired pick up time.

25 E Main St, (423) 305-6990

alleiarestaurant.com

Amigo’s

Curbside take-out & delivery

1906 Dayton Blvd, (423) 870-9928

5450 Hwy 153. (423) 875-8049

amigosrestaurantonline.com

Ankar's Hoagies

Curbside take-out & delivery

5966 Brainerd Road, (423) 899-3074

5018 Hixson Pike, (423) 876-7158

ankarshoagiesonline.com

Applebee’s

Curbside take-out & delivery

356 Northgate Mall Drive, (423) 875-8353

5606 Brainerd Road, (423) 553-9203

2219 Battlefield Parkway, (423) 858-6654

applebees.com

Arby's

Curbside take-out, drive-through & delivery

All area locations

arbys.com

Armando's Curbside

pickup & delivery

1814 E Main St, (423) 629-9218

8018 Lee Highway, (423) 855-07724767

Highway 58, (423) 894-1413

armandosmnst.com

Aubrey's

Delivery ($25 minimum order, $5 delivery charge)

496 Northgate Mall Dr, (423) 541-2895

aubreysrestaurants.com/hixson

Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar

Curbside take-out & delivery

1924 Gunbarrel Rd Ste 104, (423) 475-5948

baddaddysburgerbar.com

Bantam & Biddy

Curbside take-out & delivery

728 Market Street, Suite 112C, (423) 498-4367

bantamandbiddy.com

Basecamp Bar and Restaurant

Curbside take-out

346 Frazier Avenue, (423) 803-5251

basecampcha.com

Bea's Restaurant

Curbside take-out

4500 Dodds Ave, (423) 867-3618

facebook.com/beaschattanooga

Beast + Barrel

Curbside take-out (behind on River Street) & delivery

16 Frazier Ave, (423) 805-4599

beastandbarrel.com

Big Chill & Grill

Curbside take-out

103 Cherokee Blvd, (423) 267-2445

bigchillchatt.com

Bite Me Bakery

Curbside pickup free roll of toilet paper with each loaf of bread purchased

9408 Apison Pike, (423) 498-3100

bite-me-bakery.com

Bluegrass Grill

Curbside pickup & delivery

55 E Main St, (423) 752-4020

bluegrassgrillchattanooga.com

Blue Orleans Seafood Restaurant

Curbside take-out & delivery

1463 Market Street, (423) 757-0088

blueorleansdowntown.com

Boathouse Rotisserie & Raw Bar

Curbside take-out

1459 Riverside Dr, (423) 622-0122

boathousechattanooga.com

Bones' Smokehouse

Curbside take-out & delivery

7601 E Brainerd Rd #5A, (423) 710-3382

bonessmokehouse.net

Buds Sports Bar

Curbside Pickup & Delivery

5751 Brainerd Rd, (423) 499-9878

facebook.com/budssportsbar

Buddy’s Bar-B-Q

Curbside take-out & delivery

619 Camp Jordan Pkwy, (423) 541-7400

buddysbarbqeastridge

Burger King

Curbside take-out, drive-through & delivery

All area locations

bk.com

California Tortilla

Curbside pickup & delivery

5215 Highway 153, (423) 602-8226

californiatortilla.com

Carrabba’s Italian Grill

Curbside take-out & delivery

2040 Hamilton Pl Blvd Ste 100, (423) 894-9970

carrabbas.com

use code ‘SPRING15’ to receive 15% off your order

for Free Delivery, use code ‘SPRINGFREE.’

Champy’s Famous Fried Chicken

Curbside take-out

526 E MLK Blvd, (423) 752-9198

champyschicken.com

Charlie's BBQ & Bakery

Curbside take-out

2309 E Main St, (423) 541-1500

facebook.com/charlieschattanooga

Chattanooga Bread Puddings

Chattanooga Brewing Company

Curbside take-out & delivery

1804 Chestnut St, (423) 702-9958

chattabrew.com

Chicken Salad Chick

Curbside take-out

Delivery is coming soon, also offering 6 community wide weekly delivery sites

629 Market St #101, (423) 380-0123

1820 Gunbarrel Rd #200, (423) 354-3043

order.chickensaladchick.com/menu/chattanooga-market

Chicken-w-Bones

Curbside take-out & delivery

6227 Lee Hwy, (423) 305-0742

chicken-w-bones.com

CiCi’s Pizza