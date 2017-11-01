CHOW: Brewhaus German-American BrewPub

Brewhaus German-American BrewPub

The only German-American gastropub in Chattanooga is Brewhaus, meaning house of beer, located in North Shore.

What is a gastropub you ask? It is set in a casual environment that has a strong emphasis on chef driven food, paired with good beer & wine. Brewhaus is celebrating their sixth year of business and if you haven’t experienced the German inspired tavern for yourself, now is the time. As this is the time of year when many of us start to think more about German culture with Octoberfest just wrapping up.

The kitchen manager, David informs us that since taking over the kitchen he has been testing out new dishes for the fall and winter months, when their menu truly shines. He says that more soups, stews, and roasted meats can be expected during the upcoming chilly season.

David is trying to get away from the traditional American bar food and lean into the taverns German influence with more traditional German food. Which is exactly what makes Brewhaus unique from other bars around town.

Such as the bone-in Kassler Rippchen that is smoked in house, similar to ham, except it is smokier, and less salty.Brewhaus is the only place you will find schnitzels, which is a fried pork chop that has been beaten thin and served with either a creamy mushroom gravy or topped with a fried egg.

This is a place you will want to visit often as they have 12 taps that rotate daily. Presenting customers with a wide selection of local, regional, and international craft beers, and you can always count on something German. You most certainly won’t find your typical Bud or Coors on tap at this popular hangout.

At Brewhaus you can always count on great beer, delicious food, and an environment you can truly feel at home in.