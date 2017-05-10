CHOW: Brewhaus German-American BrewPub

Brewhaus German-American BrewPub

Wholesome food is one of the greatest aspects of cuisine in the South, and Brewhaus has been taking the idea of wholesome food one step further: by adding a Southern feel to a variety of German meats.

The only German-American gastropub in Chattanooga, Brewhaus has been serving up German-inspired dishes on Chattanooga’s North Shore for the past five and a half years. One of the main aspects of Brewhaus that makes them unique is the fact that they consistently feature new menu items.

“We’re constantly trying to keep the special menu items fresh. We change out our food specials every week or every two weeks,” explained bar manager Michael Nolan. “David is our kitchen manager, and he does a really good job on all of the dishes.”

Currently, Brewhaus has been featuring Kamikaze Cakes, which are Mahi-Mahi fillets with vinegar slaw, but they’re going to start featuring lighter menu items now that summer is approaching. Featured dishes typically run for a week, but Brewhaus has been known to feature them for up to two weeks depending on how much they sell and how many of the ingredients are available.

In addition to featured menu items, Brewhaus also runs weekly drink specials and hosts a trivia night and a live music night. On Sunday, a brunch menu runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and patrons can receive 15 percent off certain cocktails and beer.

While Brewhaus hasn’t decided on the specific dishes to be featured for summer yet, they’re already preparing for fall with Oktoberfest specials, such as Sauerbraten. Popular year-round favorites include the Jäger Schnitzel, the Spaetzle, the Patty Melt, the Rooster Schnitzel, and burgers, among other menu items.

If you’re looking for an alternative place to enjoy delicious food this summer, look no further than the lighter German dishes that will soon be offered at Brewhaus, or enjoy some of the year-round favorites; you can’t go wrong with dining at this quaint German-American gastropub.