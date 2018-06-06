CHOW: Alex Thai Food & Sushi Bistro

Alex Thai Food & Sushi Bistro

Opened in October of 2016, Alex’s Thai Food & Sushi Bistro is the legacy of entrepreneurial success and the decadence of food passed down from generation to generation.

The source of their immediate success and authentic Thai menu have their origins in the owner and chef, Soonthorn Soommart, known colloquially as Alex.

From humble beginnings in Bangkok, Thailand, Alex learned to craft expert dishes as a result of his mother’s care and culinary talents. The hearty entrées that you will encounter—Lamb Curry, Pad Thai Lobster, and Duck Basil—are made with the same spirit with which Alex and his mother would serve the local temple and community of their homeland.

Now, decades later, Alex is still choosing to serve the community and continues in his 25 years of success as a local expert and cherished patron of Chattanooga’s growing diversity and success.

As is in the name, Alex’s Thai Food & Sushi Bistro, the later takes on its own air of excellency with a full menu and specials which rotate regularly.

Their sushi chef, Pat, has been practicing diligently for the past three years, and Alex adds to his chef’s aptitude for quality by hand selecting the lobster, mussels, snapper, and shrimp from local and regional markets.

At Alex’s Thai Food & Sushi Bistro, be prepared to encounter all things sweet, spicy, hot or sour and get ready to seek out those menu items which are chef driven and recommended by the man himself, Alex: the Basil (Kapow), stir-fried with basil, onion, and chili with your choice of meat; the Mom Soup, a comfort food of Alex’s passed down by his mother; and the Pad Thai, noodles with egg, bean sprouts, scallions, and your choice of meat. And don’t forget to try the Mango Sticky Rice specialty dessert for a perfect end to a great meal.

When dining at Alex’s Thai Food & Sushi Bistro, it’s about the guest experience, “I love to cook for people and for them to be happy. I like to see people smile when they see my food,” Alex proudly explains.

