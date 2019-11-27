CHOW: Bantam + Biddy

Bantam + Biddy

We all know Chattanooga is full of unique places, but Bantam + Biddy might just take the cake. It triples as a café, restaurant, and bar. Operations Director Ryan Dean calls it a “hidden gem”.

As they approach their one-year anniversary on Market Street, business is booming in what was previously known as a “dead zone” of town.

The restaurant serves healthy southern food made from scratch. Sounds impossible, but this is one of few places to find gluten free fried chicken.

“We have had some people come in and quite emotionally let us know that they haven’t been able to have fried chicken in years,” says Dean.

Dean noted that Bantam + Biddy was the first allergy-certified restaurant in Chattanooga, as their menu is not only delicious, but accessible. Eighty percent of the menu is allergy friendly, in fact.

“The family friendly health conscious is our first target market, the other market is business people, students, and tourists that want to get out and walk around” says Dean. “It’s really a place for everybody.”

The café is a perfect place for students to hang out and study, and for business folks to have meetings. There is free Wi-Fi, and there is one use of that Wi-Fi that is totally unique: if you download the Rockbot app, it syncs to the jukebox and you can play the songs of your choice directly from your phone.

Happy hour is Monday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., and a fantastic brunch happens every weekend. There is always something going on.

“It’s like having nine different places under the same roof, it just depends on what time of day you’re here,” Dean says.

The company is active on social media and keeps the website updated. All deals and events will be posted there. Even better, a rewards program is offered to give incentive for frequent visits.