CHOW: Barley Chattanooga

Barley Chattanooga

If you’re looking for the best taproom and bottle shop in Chattanooga, look no further. Barley is perfectly located on the corner of East MLK Blvd. with just the right amount of space for you to sit outside and embrace the warm weather.

It’s a newer addition to downtown Chattanooga, opening in 2017, but it has quickly made a name for itself. Barley’s owner, Cameron, focuses on making sure everyone who walks in the door can find something they enjoy drinking. He fosters to a laid-back atmosphere in order to remain one of the easiest places in the area for people to sit back on a cozy couch, relax, and drink a cold beer.

In a sea of new breweries in the downtown area, Barley stands out because it offers 64 beers on tap. The draft beer is mostly local to the Chattanooga area and the state, but does include some of the more widely known breweries. If beer isn’t for you, you’re in luck because they have newly implemented their draft cocktail list. These cocktails are classic favorites such as gin and tonic, Moscow mule, and even an Old Fashioned. Barley prides itself on offering options for every distinctive person that walks through their doors.

If that didn’t impress you enough, Barley has a bottle shop located in their middle room. All of the packaged beer has been hand-picked to include just about any beer or sour your heart desires. This gives you the rare option to drop by for a drink and head home with a six pack of your new favorite beer.

Barley is the perfect place for people of every type. It would be easy to hang out all day, decompress, play board games, and listen to live music. The atmosphere and seemingly endless drink selections make Barley the next place you should stop by on any afternoon.