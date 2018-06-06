CHOW: Bluewater Grille

Bluewater Grille

Downtown Chattanooga is not like any other downtown area. There is a specific atmosphere that has a relaxing vibe about it.

Bluewater Grille’s patio and open-air dining, where they open their garage doors at the front of the restaurant, makes for a perfect night out for dinner and drinks.

If you’re in the mood for fresh seafood and steaks, Bluewater Grill is the place to be. With daily specials from their chef-driven menu, they create diverse options of food. Whether you choose to sit at the bar or at a table, you are in for a nice meal and good service.

“We have a full bar specializing in craft cocktails and craft beer and wine,” says general manager Kane Weathers. The bar is next to the patio and open-air dining, so you can have a nice drink while listening to the hustle and bustle of downtown. They have happy hour Monday through Fridays from 4-7 p.m. as well as a very popular brunch on Saturday’s and Sunday’s from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

To make Bluewater Grille even better, they have banquet space available in their restaurant. From weddings to corporate events, they are open for any type of party or event. They do full off-site catering as well.

This “upscale casual” restaurant is a definite go-to spot for anyone looking for fresh seafood and steaks. The atmosphere is perfect for a lunch date, family dinner, or a night out with your friends. You will never be disappointed with a drink from Bluewater Grille, either.

There’s nothing like delicious food, a drink in hand, and being able to listen to the amazing city of Chattanooga.

224 Broad St.

(423) 266-4200

bluewaterchattanooga.com