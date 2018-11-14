CHOW Dining Guide: Bluewater Grille

Bluewater Grille

Are you looking for an authentic seafood restaurant in downtown Chattanooga? Well, look no further because Bluewater Grille is what you are looking for and more.

Bluewater Grille has been open for over 12 years and has been a hot spot for seafood and craft beer ever since.

Bluewater Grille has a chef driven menu that can accommodate any customer that is dining with them. Great seafood doesn’t have to be picky and Bluewater Grille recognizes that and adapts to its customers tastes buds. There are multiple daily specials, lunch and dinner included.

“We have a chef driven menu with daily specials, lunch and dinner. We are also focused on craft cocktails, craft beer, and high quality wines along with a great weekly happy hour, probably one of the best in Chattanooga,” said General Manager Kane Weathers.

Happy hour lasts from Monday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. This includes two dollars off of all beers and all of the house cocktails are 6 dollars. This also includes two dollars off wine by the glass so it is a deal that you cannot miss.

There is a ton of open air bar seating at Bluewater Grille, and they just revamped their menu for the fall and winter seasons. Some of the items include a crab stuffed halibut, a cedar planked salmon, and reintroducing the tavern shrimp.

One thing that Bluewater Grille is emphasizing is their brunch menu. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday Bluewater Grille will be serving their brunch menu. This includes their steak breakfast bowl, along with French toast and the crowd favorite crab benedict. If you are interested in a Chattanooga brunch and live music, check out Bluewater Grille.

Bluewater Grille is located at 224 Broad Street in downtown and if you need any more information, check out bluewaterchattanooga.com.