CHOW Dining Guide: Brewhaus Brewpub

Brewhaus Brewpub

Octoberfest may be long gone, but Brewhaus on Frazier Avenue offers the taste of Deutschland all year around. And with the weather getting cold, few things will give you the holiday glow like sizzling bratwurst and a massive mug of hefeweizen.

Since 2011 Brewhaus has fumigated the North Shore air with smells of smoked sausage and juicy hamburgers. While it’s founded with food of the fatherland in mind, Brewhaus adds a bit of Americana to their lineup of mouthwatering meals and drinks.

Massive Bavarian pretzels the size of dinner plates, hot pork schnitzel sandwiches, honey bacon deviled eggs, a glockenspiel cheeseburger, pimento cheese sandwiches: all this and much more are on the menu.

Regulars know to stop by for half-liter drink specials every Monday. At the top of the list is the Weihenstephan hefeweizen. It’s as tasty as it is difficult to pronounce. With the mildest hints of banana, it has full body taste that is still drinkable and light.

A perfect combination is the fat sampler plate featuring a Bavarian pretzel, kraut balls (which are like German hush puppies), and brat sliders served with zesty mustard and melted cheese.

While Brewhaus has several TV’s, the best seat is the back patio that looks out over Coolidge Park and the Walnut Street Bridge. There’s also plenty of patio seating outside that are perfect for your four-legged friends.

They’re open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., on Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to Midnight, and on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. with brunch ending at 2 p.m.

And on Wednesday the 28th, Brewhaus will be hosting a “Wicked Weed Takeover”. It’s all just another reason to love the unique tastes Brewhaus offers.