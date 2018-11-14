CHOW Dining Guide: The Ice Cream Show

The Ice Cream Show

Tis the time for indulging. Halloween was simply a primer for the sweet tooth season that’s upon us. Thankfully there’s a little shop right in the downtown area that’s got us covered (with sprinkles that is.)

Located at the southern end of the Walnut Street Bridge at 105 Walnut Street is the Ice Cream Show. If you have trouble finding it, just follow the heavenly aroma of freshly made waffle cones.

If you come for the main attraction, the Ice Cream Show lets you create your own concoction of deliciousness. You start with your choice of vanilla or chocolate ice cream or yogurt. Then you can add in over 40 different flavors and enjoy it in a cup or cone. And there’s too many flavors to name!

A popular treat is the massive waffle cone packed with blended strawberry ice cream and chunks of cookie dough and almonds. If you added in only one flavor from each category, there could be over 14,500 combinations. It’s smorgasbord of sweets that, as Guy Fieri would say, takes you straight to flavor town. But that’s just the ice cream.

The Ice Cream Show also makes an assortment of traditional café drinks like Americanos, chai lattes, and espressos. And then there’s the specialties: Aztec Mocha, Affagato, Dulce de Nooga, and of course…much more. Each are their own unique and sweet mix.

Be sure to try the Purple Fog: black tea with lavender syrup and steamed half and half. It’s a perfect remedy to counteract the sugar high of the ice cream.

Their café can pump you up for the workday or chill you out on the way home. The hours are 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. from Monday Saturday and 1 to 11 p.m. on Sundays. And there is never a bad time to stop by.