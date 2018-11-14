CHOW Dining Guide: The Tap House

The Tap House

When you first enter the rustic doors to The Tap House it’s easy to forget that you are entering a bar with thirty beers on draft. That’s because of the unique and special atmosphere that it has to offer.

It is not uncommon to see people conducting business meetings, children playing with their parents in the game corner, or just a couple of friends catching up over a delicious pint in a laid back setting.

This is not your average bar; The Tap House is so much more. Located in the historic St. Elmo district, The Tap House provides a family friendly environment with a wide variety of beers, including ciders and gluten free options. “I call it a pub atmosphere,” says the owner Chris Calhoun, “The tables were made the way they are so that you could sit down next to a stranger and leave as friends. The kind of atmosphere where beer brings people together.”

In addition to the thirty beers on tap, there are ciders and kombucha on draft, plus other gluten free options. According to Calhoun, there is also a possibility for wine in the near future. If wine does make an appearance at The Tap House, you can bet it will be coming out of a tap.

The Tap House also serves snacks such as hummus and pita chips, a variety of paninis, as well as a unique Guinness infused cheese plate. The menu is constantly evolving, and they are extending their kitchen hours to keep up with the high demand for pub food.

The Tap House is an excellent place to grab a drink with a friend or even make some new ones. For more information about the beers on draft or their hours of operation visit taphousechatt.com.