CHOW: Flatiron Deli

Flatiron Deli

For decades Chattanooga has featured one of the city’s oldest and iconic eateries known to the downtown area, the Flatiron Deli. Subsequently named after the triangular structure itself, the Flatiron Building, the deli is as popular now as it was some 30 years ago during its inception.

About two years ago the deli came under the ownership of long-time, Chattanooga native, Jeni Brown. One of the original Js in JJ’s Bohemia—which stands for John and Jeni if anyone was wondering—Jeni remains a supreme example of local entrepreneurship and one hardworking woman.

This is a mom and pop restaurant, minus the pop, and that means a loving, warm environment from which you will struggle to leave, even if your office is upstairs. Since taking over, Jeni has made every Monday, Meatloaf Monday.

This means home-style meatloaf served with mashed potatoes and gravy and, of course, something green.

“I’m a mom after all”, says Jeni, “There has to be something green on your plate.” Once you’ve tried the meatloaf and the beef stroganoff, notice that the menu centers around succulent sandwich combinations, such as the always popular Muffaletta, and homemade desserts. Another very popular sandwich is the King Edward, which features a specially cared for, in-house, rotisserie chicken that is seasoned just right and slow cooked to perfection.

The rotisserie has become so popular that Jeni has decided to keep the doors open every Friday night for the duration of Nightfall (starting after Riverbend). This mode of operation has become Jeni’s favorite: responding to customer needs. She has also adjusted the hours of operation to include one of the heartiest breakfast in town. She chose to do so after popular demand and in response to the high-volume business sector she occupies.

This idea stems from Jeni’s close connection to the community. Therefore, she is always responding to activities and suggestions of her clientele.

“I’m a people person. I’m a native Chattanoogan and we have a lot of regulars. As a result, I feel I’ve crafted a friendlier environment in the last two years,” Jeni explains.

706 Walnut St.

(423) 266-2620

flatiron-deli.com