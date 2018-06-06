CHOW: Lakeshore Grille

Lakeshore Grille

Chattanooga has always catered a long-standing lake culture. The first signs of the years budding flowers bring the roar of Jet Skis and the majestic beauty of sailboats catching springs first nurturing breezes.

Tucked back in a quaint marina overlooking Chickamauga Lake sits one of Chattanooga’s true hidden gems. The Barclift family has owned and operated Lakeshore Grille since its inception five years ago.

The eatery sits peacefully above Lakeshore Marina and offers sweeping views of bobbing boats and vibrant southeastern foliage. The large covered patio is the perfect place to enjoy a handcrafted cocktail or your favorite beer and watch the beautiful colors of a Tennessee sunset.

Simply walking through the front door sets the mood for a meaningful evening with friends and loved ones. An evening at Lakeshore Grille begins with a deep breath as the troubles of the day are replaced with friendly faces and attentive customer service.

The menu is varied and offers selections appropriate for nearly any dietary needs. Choices like Blackened Mahi Tacos with Corn Salsa and Pickled Slaw are a surefire path to a pleasing meal. Balsamic Salmon, Panko Whiskey Pork Loin Chops, and Snapper with Sherry Crab Sauce stick out as menu highlights.

A smart cocktail menu with a margarita and martini focus is sure to please any palate. Inventive offerings such as a Jalapeno-Mango Martini or a Watermelon Margarita are a welcome diversion from the standard fare. They also offer a comprehensive beer and wine list.

Lakeshore Grille is open six days a week for dinner service (closed Mondays). And the best part of the week? The Grille offers a stellar Sunday brunch menu with all of the favorites and beyond. Omelets, Crab Cakes Benedict, Steak and Eggs, and most importantly, Bloody Marys and Mimosas. Oh, and the covered patio is dog-friendly.

Lakeshore Grille

5600 Lake Resort Terrace #300

(423) 710-2057

lakeshoregrille.com