CHOW: Lookout Winery

Lookout Winery

You may never travel to Italy, but when you drive just 17 minutes outside Chattanooga to the Lookout Winery they successfully bring Italy to Tennessee with their beautiful building, handcrafted wine, wood-fire oven pizza pies, Italian music, and from the balcony, a breath-taking view of the Tennessee River and the different states.

The Bordogna Family has been handcrafting wines since their time in Italy, dating back to the Romans. Arriving to America when owner Chuck Bordogna’s grandfather gained citizenship for his time spent fighting in WWI.

Pick the perfect wine with a tasting, as you are given a scorecard with 16 different wines that will help you narrow down your favorites. Once a wine is selected they point you to the perfect pizza that accompanies it, or pick a pizza and be paired with a complimenting wine.

The wines are all handcrafted using their family techniques that has been passed down over generations. The wines are all fermented, blended, and bottled on site, and each uniquely crafted to pair with and enhance the pizza. Chuck says, when “growing up Italian, it’s all about wine and food.”

Each pizza pie is made from scratch with freshly imported ingredients; Buffalo Mozzarella from Napoli, flour from Tuscany, and San Marzano plum tomatoes from the base of Mt. Vesuvius, and Chuck’s grandmother’s own French bread dough and secret sauce. Pies are cooked for six minutes at 800 degrees on a wood-fire oven.

The Lookout Winery is the perfect atmosphere to host all your event needs, ranging from birthdays to wedding receptions and everything in between.

Also, this Thanksgiving you can take it easy, by simply calling to make reservations for their delicious holiday meal: turkey breast, savory gravy, green bean casserole, white sweet corn niblets, cornbread stuffing, and pumpkin pie with a scoop of gelato.