CHOW: Lupi’s Pizza Pies

Lupi’s Pizza Pies

Someone once said that a single large pizza has more total circumference than two medium pizzas combined. Whether that’s true or not doesn’t really matter when you go to Lupi’s; the pizza is so good you’ll forget what circumference even means.

Setting up shop in 1996, Lupi’s Pizza has established a reputation over the years for serving the most authentic hand-tossed pizza in town. They do this by staying true to the literal definition of authentic, sourcing as much of their produce and meat as possible from locally owned farms to serve a consistent and fresh product each and every day.

Part of the success of this pizzeria can also be attributed to the authenticity of the staff, not just the product. Impeccable customer service will make you feel welcome from the second you walk in, catering to each individual’s idea of good pizza from dough to topping selection. Their unspoken rule is that you should feel better by the time you walk out, a formula that’s been enormously successful for 22 years and counting.

With five different locations, Lupi’s continues to expand their services to meet the growing community demand for authentic pizzas, calzones, lasagna, and vegan options. This has led to an increased presence in the catering world, where Lupi’s serves a delicious array of entrées to events both big and small in their iconic mobile unit now a staple of the Chattanooga Market.

Because of their commitment to serving a fresh, consistent, and delicious pizza throughout the community, it’s no wonder Lupi’s has continuously been awarded “best pizza in town” year after year. It’s hard to compete with a restaurant so devoted to their customers and community, and Chattanooga will continue to embrace the hand-tossed goodness that has made Lupi’s Pizza so great since day one.