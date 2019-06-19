CHOW: Lupi's Pizza Pies

Lupi's Pizza Pies

Lupi’s Pizza Pies has been a staple in the Chattanooga restaurant scene since it opened its doors twenty-three years ago. The idea for Lupi’s came when the owner, Dorris, recognized that there wasn’t a local spot selling pizza by the slice. But Dorris created much more than your typical pizza chain—she built a space focused on food that is delicious, environmentally friendly, and good for you.

One of the most enticing aspects of Lupi’s is that it’s farm to table. Their land, Flying Turtle Farm, is located in Cloudland, Georgia, a short forty-five-minute drive from Lupi’s downtown location. Flying Turtle Farm focuses on bringing the highest quality organic meats, vegetables, and even flowers to their store locations.

In their off season, Lupi’s still brings meat in from their farm, but focuses on receiving fresh ingredients, like cheese and honey, from other local farms. Summer is their peak season as they grow and distribute cucumbers, tomatoes, fresh basil, zucchini, and oregano, just to name a few.

Additionally, Lupi’s employees have the opportunity to work on the farm as much or as little as they would like. Dorris implemented this to allow everyone to take a break from the bustle of Chattanooga city life and get their hands in the dirt. Dorris believes that Lupi’s should have a positive impact on the environment and the health of their customers.

Lupi’s has been recognized the past ten consecutive years for having the best pizza in the area. Since its original opening in downtown they have opened four more locations throughout the greater Chattanooga area, ranging from Ooltewah and Cleveland to Brainerd and Hixson.

And if you can’t catch them there, Lupi’s is at The Chattanooga Market every Sunday afternoon. Don’t miss your opportunity to eat the highest quality and freshest pizza in the Chattanooga area!