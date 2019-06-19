CHOW: Mike's Tavern

Mike's Tavern

The fourth installment in the local Mike’s brand of restaurants around Chattanooga is now open, a casual eatery found in Hixson called Mike’s Tavern.

Much like all of the restaurants within the Mike’s brand, this one is unique from the rest, offering a diverse menu with everything from tradition tavern fare to comfort food with a Southern twist.

Despite only being open since April, Mike’s Tavern has received rave reviews from many and it is easy to see why. Along with the great menu the restaurant boasts an impressive full bar with daily cocktail and beer specials; and with twenty beers on tap and even more by the bottle or can, there are always options for everyone.

Kane Weathers, the general manager of Mike’s Tavern, hopes the restaurant will provide a distinctive, local experience that most people in Hixson would typically have to drive downtown to get. “Being a local group we want to take care of the communities we are located in and offer food, service, and atmosphere that the corporate stores can’t provide.”

Part of this initiative can be seen through Mike’s Tavern offering weekend brunch, an option that can be hard to find in the area surrounding the restaurant. To make this brunch even more deliciously distinct, come and try your hand at mixology at the “Bloody Mary Bar” where you can build your own tasty drink with a variety of mixes, spices, sauces, fruits, and vegetables available at your fingertips.

If you’re too bogged down with work for weekend brunch, stop by Mike’s Tavern for workday lunch specials, with a different dish featured Monday through Friday, always under $10 and always sure to send you back to work happy.

Mike’s Tavern is located at the corner of Hwy. 153 and Hamill Rd., and is open daily from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. For updated beer lists and specials, check out mikestaverntn.com